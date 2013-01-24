Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the following Los Angeles
(city), California bonds:
--$71,735,000 solid waste resources revenue bonds, series 2013-A;
--$80,665,000 solid waste resources revenue refunding bonds, series 2013-B.
Both series are expected to sell competitively on Feb. 5, 2013. The series
2013-A bonds will fund the purchase of vehicles and equipment, improvements to
Bureau of Sanitation facilities, and a reserve fund deposit. The series 2013-B
bonds will fully refund the parity sanitation equipment charge revenue bonds,
series 2003-A, 2003-B, and 2004-A, and a reserve fund deposit.
Fitch also affirms the following ratings:
--$255.1 million Los Angeles sanitation equipment charge revenue bonds, series
2003-A, 2003-B, 2004-A, and 2005-A, and solid waste resources revenue bonds,
series 2006-A, 2009-A, and 2009-B at 'AA-';
--$1.2 billion in outstanding Los Angeles general obligation (GO) bonds at
'AA-';
--$22.2 million City of Los Angeles Landscaping and Lighting District 96-1
assessment bonds, series 2000, 2001, and 2002 at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The sanitation equipment charge and solid waste resources revenue bonds are
secured by a first lien on pledged solid waste resources fee revenues, including
penalties and interest, net of administrative costs, and by extra capacity fee
revenues.
The GO bonds are secured by ad valorem property taxes levied without limitation
on rate or amount upon taxable properties within the city.
The Landscaping and Lighting District 96-1 assessment bonds are secured by a
first lien on 82% of parcel tax assessment revenues and 100% of delinquent
penalties and interest.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS
CITY'S INHERENT ECONOMIC IMPORTANCE: The city is the commercial and cultural
center of a very large, diverse economy that is starting to benefit from revenue
and property market improvements, despite an unemployment rate which remains
very high.
SOLID WASTE DEBT COVERAGE STRONG ON GROSS BASIS: The predictable revenue stream
generated by property-based fees set to recover full costs and a huge customer
base provides solid waste resources revenue bonds with very strong gross debt
service coverage. However, some draw down of the solid waste fund balance is
expected through fiscal 2019 when the next fee increases are planned.
ONGOING STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE: The city's four-year financial projections
indicate a significant structural imbalance despite cost control measures which
have reduced, but not closed, the gap. While the structural imbalance will be
difficult to resolve without significant economic improvement, a new sales tax
measure going before the voters in March could facilitate future deficit
reduction.
FURTHER BENEFIT REFORM NECESSARY: Building on pension and benefit reforms
already implemented, further pension and benefit reform and ongoing position
control remain key to achieving out-year budget balancing regardless of the
outcome of the new sales tax measure.
CHALLENGING POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT: The city's challenging political and labor
relations environment can hinder its ability to respond swiftly to budgetary
pressures. Improvements in some revenue streams and slightly improved reserve
levels could reduce labor's willingness to make further concessions.
AFFORDABLE DEBT: Fitch Ratings expects the city's debt ratios to remain
affordable but notes the increasing pension and OPEB costs resulting from
investment losses.
ASSESSMENT BONDS PERFORMING WELL: The City of Los Angeles Landscaping and
Lighting District 96-1 assessment bonds all continue to perform well, with
strong debt service coverage even under severe Fitch stress tests.
CREDIT PROFILE
Los Angeles is an important economy and by virtue of its size and diversity is
well positioned to benefit from the incipient national economic recovery.
Substantial recessionary pressures caused sharp tax revenue declines in the
recent past. However, the city is now experiencing revenue and property base
growth, which is expected to continue into fiscal 2014. Fiscal 2012 sales tax
revenues increased 9% year-over-year and are budgeted to grow a further 4% in
fiscal 2013. Following two years of slight declines, taxable assessed valuation
(TAV) increased by 1.3% in fiscal 2012 and 2.5% in fiscal 2013.
The unemployment rate remains stubbornly high at 11.4% in October 2012, an
improvement over a year prior (13.3%) and the July 2010 peak of 14.7%. However,
this improvement resulted from labor force declines rather than employment
gains.
While the city has taken significant actions in response to economic contraction
and its personnel-related expenditure pressures, the time taken to achieve the
necessary political consensus, as well as the longer-term budget initiatives
still in development, indicates how politically difficult it is for the city to
respond nimbly. Rebuilding the general fund reserves will need ongoing concerted
action from all of the stakeholders.
SOLID WASTE RESOURCES REVENUE BONDS CAPPED AT GO RATING
Fitch caps the sanitation equipment charge and solid waste resources revenue
bonds' rating at the city's unlimited tax GO rating. Although the bonds have a
gross revenue pledge, Fitch regards system operations as important to the bonds'
credit quality. While the solid waste system is currently demonstrating
self-support with only minimal general fund contributions for lifeline program
and city department costs, more significant subsidization has been needed in the
recent past. Projections indicate the system will be self-supporting through
fiscal 2019, when the next solid waste fee increase is planned, but with
declining margins. In addition, since pledged revenues are derived from a
property- rather than user-based fee, Fitch considers that they could be subject
to disruption or diversion in the unlikely event of a city bankruptcy filing.
The bonds benefit from strong gross debt service coverage provided by a
predictable revenue stream from flat fees charged to a huge customer base
(approximately 740,000 households). By law, the city is the sole solid waste
collector for all of the city's single family residences and multiple units up
to four residences, eliminating service provider competition. Since the city
operates only a collection system and no landfills, operational risks are also
limited.
Strong gross debt service coverage levels reflect fee rates which are designed
to recover costs fully. While there has been historical commitment from elected
officials to implement rate increases to meet the program's operational costs,
there is political sensitivity about increasing rates again before fiscal 2019
due to scheduled rate increases by the city's utilities over the next six years.
Although there is an additional bonds test, there is no rate covenant requiring
maintenance of a defined operational margin.
CITY'S OVERALL FINANCIAL OPERATIONS STILL UNDER PRESSURE
Despite significant budget gaps, fiscal 2011 ended with a strengthened total
general fund balance of $520.1 million (11.8% of spending), up 19% from the year
prior. The $493.8 million unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of
committed, assigned, and unassigned fund balances under GASB 54) equaled 11.2%
of spending. Fiscal 2011's net general fund surplus of $83.6 million was the
first surplus in some years.
In fiscal 2012, the city had to close significant general fund budget gaps (an
initial $336.3 million gap, a $72 million mid-year gap, and an $18.4 million
year-end gap). To do so, the city again relied on a mixture of recurring and
non-recurring solutions. Audited fiscal 2012 year-end results are due to be
published in March 2013. In fiscal 2013, the city closed an initial budget gap
of $238.3 million with approximately 63% recurring solutions and 37%
non-recurring solutions, and it currently faces a mid-year budget gap of
approximately $10 million. Nevertheless, the city recently achieved its minimum
combined emergency and contingency reserve goal of 5% of general fund revenues.
The city projects similarly sized annual budget deficits (ranging between
$216-$327 million) for fiscal years 2014-2017, indicating the ongoing nature of
the city's remaining structural deficit, even after the cost control actions
taken to date. While the city is starting to benefit from increased revenues and
property market recovery, Fitch considers solving such budget deficits in the
future will only grow more difficult. The city has already made significant
personnel cuts including layoffs, increased employee contributions to reduced
benefits, and reduced new hire salaries for sworn personnel. It retains a range
of budget options to achieve medium- to long-term structural balance, but
implementing them will require tough political decisions, further labor
concessions (difficult in light of those already achieved), and new revenues.
On March 5, voters will consider a sales tax rate increase that, if approved,
would generate additional general fund revenues of approximately $105 million in
fiscal 2013 and $211 million per year thereafter. If approved by voters, Fitch
would regard the resulting general fund revenue increase as a credit positive so
long as it results, as the city intends, in reduction of the city's structural
budget imbalance. Fitch anticipates, however, that there will be considerable
pressure to use at least some of these additional general fund revenues for
service cut restoration and deferred infrastructure needs.
The city has a rapidly growing bank for overtime accrued by police officers. The
accrued hours are currently valued at $103 million. While the city intends to
reduce this liability through managed leave, those hours which are not used for
leave will have to be paid out when individual police officers resign or retire.
Management regards providing the overtime bank as preferable to funding higher
overtime usage. Fitch notes that this approach risks creating significant future
financial pressure since the stored time will become more expensive given future
agreed wage increases.
The city also has large potential general fund liabilities related to
litigation, in particular approximately $777 million in claims connected to the
city's former utility users' tax on telephone services. Significant settlements
would likely be funded through judgment bonds which would not significantly
increase the city's moderately high debt burden, but would put some additional
strain on ongoing resources.
LANDSCAPING & LIGHTING DISTRICT BONDS PERFORMING WELL
The City of Los Angeles Landscaping and Lighting District 96-1 assessment bonds
continue to perform well. Their 'AA-' rating reflects debt service coverage
levels which remain strong even under harsh stress scenarios.
The assessment burden created by these bonds is very low for the large and
diverse taxpayer base. Expenditures are monitored for their compliance with the
highly prescribed use of assessment revenues. There is ongoing community
involvement in both the individual projects and program oversight. While the
initial slim voter approval margin, along with the assessments' limited purpose,
could have resulted in appeals and higher delinquency rates, to date appeals
have been minimal and collection of the assessment benefits from being part of
the city's standard ad valorem property tax collections.
While the district is separately named from the city of Los Angeles, the two
entities share governance and staffing. Therefore, Fitch caps the district's
assessment bond rating at the city of Los Angeles' unlimited general obligation
rating.
AFFORDABLE DEBT BURDEN BUT SIGNIFICANT PENSION & OPEB LIABILITIES
Net overall debt is moderately high at $4,695 per capita and 4.1% of market
valuation. Amortization of direct debt is above-average at approximately 65% in
10 years. Fitch expects that the overall debt burden will remain affordable.
For fiscal 2011, the city reported that its pension systems, the Los Angeles
City Employees Retirement System (LACERS) and the Fire and Police Pension Plan
(FPPP), were funded at 72.4% and 86.3% respectively. Using Fitch's more
conservative 7% discount rate, funding levels drop lightly to 70.1% for LACERS
and a still well-funded 82.5% for FPPP. The city's updated LACERS' funded ratio
for fiscal 2012 has dropped to 69% as its deferred net investment return losses
have grown by 75%. The city's $577.4 million in fiscal 2011 LACERS and FPPP
contributions for general fund departments represented 18.5% of general fund
spending. Fitch anticipates that percentage will continue to remain high for
some time despite recent changes to both sworn and civilian pension systems.
The city's annual OPEB contributions for general fund departments ($773.5
million or 19.8% of fiscal 2011 general fund spending) are projected to grow
between $72-$151 million per year through fiscal 2017. LACERS' OPEB funding
deteriorated to 72% in fiscal 2012, down from 79% in fiscal 2011, although this
level of prefunding remains notably high for a municipal OPEB system.
In fiscal 2011, combined debt service payments, annually required pension
contributions, and OPEB pay-as-you-go costs were a moderate 19.2% of total
governmental fund expenditures and transfers out (net of capital fund
expenditures).