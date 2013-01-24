Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'BBB' rating on approximately $70.02
million of outstanding Pinellas County Educational Facilities Authority, FL
(PCEFA) revenue and refunding bonds, series 2011 and series 2012, issued on
behalf of Barry University (Barry, or the university).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Bonds are a general obligation of Barry, further supported by a cash-funded debt
service reserve.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS
STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: Consistently positive operating performance,
adequate balance sheet resources and manageable debt burden underpin the 'BBB'
rating and are counterbalanced by historically limited revenue diversity,
exposure to variable rate debt and its related risks, and a rising institutional
aid requirement.
GROWING FINANCIAL AID NEEDS: Student aid has continued to grow to its highest
level in fiscal 2012, driving the decline in net tuition revenues, due to
softening in undergraduate and non-traditional headcount enrollment.
ENROLLMENT VARIATIONS: Total headcount enrollment increased slightly in fall
2012 due to an uptick in graduate enrollments and the number of transfer and
returning students, offsetting a drop in the number of first time freshmen and
the non-traditional headcount.
PRO-ACTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM: Management continues to mitigate the financial
impact of the increase in student aid through the activation of certain cost
controls built into the budget. Conservative budgetary practices and cost
control strategies are expected to continue providing necessary financial
flexibility.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
DETERIORATING OPERATING MARGIN: Further decline in net tuition revenues,
compounded by higher levels of financial aid, and the university's inability to
make adequate cost adjustments in line with revenue projections, could
negatively stress the rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
The university generated a positive but narrowing operating margin in fiscal
2012 largely due to lower than anticipated tuition revenue. The fiscal 2012
operating margin decreased to 1.5% from 6.7% (restated) and 7.6% in in fiscal
2011 and fiscal 2010, respectively. The consolidated statement of activities was
restated for the last two fiscal years to appropriately portray BarryTel as
discontinued operations due to the sale of the radio and television operation.
It is anticipated that fiscal 2013 financials will reflect the actual close of
the television transaction which occurred in July 2012. Fitch will monitor the
university's narrowing margins in conjunction with increases in institutional
financial aid, given that historically large operating surpluses have driven
growth in the adequate balance sheet resources which provide some financial
flexibility.
Barry experienced an almost $8.4 million shortfall to the net tuition revenue
budget in fiscal 2012. This decline is due in large part to a decline in
undergraduate enrollment which was compounded by higher levels of financial aid.
Management recognizes increasing aid requirements can negatively impact
operations going forward. As a result, management modified enrollment strategies
as it relates to levels of aid required. Fitch views management's ability to
adjust expenses to offset the shortfall in fiscal 2012 as positive, as
established contingency plans and levers available to deal with unanticipated
revenue shortfalls were effective.
The university's heavy reliance on student generated revenues (91.7% in fiscal
2012) is not unusual for private colleges, but makes the university susceptible
to changes in enrollment from year to year, necessitating close monitoring of
demand statistics and enrollment trends. Stable operations provide for adequate
1.9x coverage of the pro-forma maximum annual debt service (MADS). Pro-forma
MADS burden is manageable at 4%.
Despite relatively flat growth in fiscal 2012, available funds (defined by Fitch
as cash and investments not permanently restricted) have increased 84% over the
past five years to $43.5 million, representing 27.7% of operating expenses and
49.2% of total pro-forma debt in fiscal 2012. The university is anticipating
another modest operating surplus in fiscal 2013 of approximately $1-2 million.
While resources are somewhat low relative to expenses versus other credits rated
'BBB' by Fitch, the university is in line with the median in this category
relative to debt.
The decline in undergraduate headcount enrollment has moderated over the last
year partially attributed to the university's addressing its ongoing retention
issue. Additionally, the university has recently focused more on the transfer
population, targeting local community colleges in its outreach, and increased
transfer admissions by 4% over the past year. Fitch views the positive momentum
as being reflective of adequate local and regional demand for the university's
programs.
Due to a continuous decline in non-traditional enrollment and increased
competition from programs nationwide, the university is increasing marketing to
non-traditional students including on-line programs. Fitch views the increase in
graduate programs positively, having made up for non-traditional student
declines, and will continue to monitor the university's ability to reposition
itself and help turn this trend around.
Barry was founded by the Dominican Sisters in 1940 as a women's Catholic
college, became co-educational in 1975 and was elevated to university status in
1981. The university is located on 124 acres in Miami Shores, FL and offers more
than 100 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. In addition, the university
manages a law school on a separate, 15-acre campus in Orlando, FL, and offers 26
sites and 32 additional points of delivery throughout the State of Florida, the
Bahamas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'U.S. College and University Rating Criteria' (May 25, 2012);
--'Fitch rates Barry Univeristy's Series 2012 Bonds 'BBB'; Outlook Stable' (Feb.
8, 2012).
