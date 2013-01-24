Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned IDRs of 'A/F1' to Goldman Sachs
International (GSI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Goldman). Fitch has affirmed GSI's existing ratings including the 'A/F1' long-
and short-term ratings associated with GSI's senior secured note program. A
complete list of GSI's ratings follows this release. The Rating Outlook for GSI
is Stable, in line with the Outlook of Goldman.
RATING RATIONALE
The IDRs for GSI and Goldman are equalized, which reflects Fitch's view that GSI
is core and integral to Goldman's business strategy and operations. Fitch
believes Goldman would fully support GSI in the event of need.
GSI is Goldman's major non-U.S broker-dealer and a critical part of Goldman's
global operations. GSI's activities cover the broad spectrum of investment
banking and capital market activities including advisory and underwriting;
market making in equities, fixed income, currencies, and commodities; investment
management; and investing/lending activities.
Fitch believes there is a high level of management/operational integration with
other core Goldman operations. GSI maintains comfortable liquidity and
capitalization, which are augmented by the capacity to tap liquidity and
additional capital from Goldman in the event of need.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS
Given Fitch's view that GSI is a core subsidiary of Goldman, GSI's IDRs would
change in conjunction with any changes to Goldman's IDRs. In the unlikely event
that Fitch no longer considers GSI to be a core part of Goldman's operations,
GSI's IDRs could be negatively affected. Rated notes issued under GSI's secured
note program are guaranteed by Goldman.
Goldman's IDRs were affirmed on Oct. 10, 2012 with a Stable Outlook as part of
Fitch's Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. The IDRs
continue to be supported by Goldman's leading investment banking franchise,
strong risk management, solid liquidity position, and better-than-average
capital position. These factors are reflected in Goldman's 'a' viability rating.
Goldman's IDRs are further underpinned by the prospect of U.S. government
support in the event of need.
Goldman's IDRs have limited upward potential, given the company's business focus
on the capital markets. Goldman's IDRs could be negatively pressured if its
financial profile deteriorates and Fitch's view of its support changes. For
additional details, see 'Fitch Affirms Goldman Sachs' IDRs at 'A/F1'; Outlook
Stable' dated Oct. 10, 2012.
Fitch assigns the following ratings with a Stable Outlook
Goldman Sachs International
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Goldman Sachs International
--Senior Secured Long-term Notes at 'A';
--Senior Secured Short-term Notes at 'F1';
--Short-term Debt at 'F1'.