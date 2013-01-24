(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of The Farmers Insurance Exchange (Farmers) and its affiliated Property & Casualty Insurers. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list of rating actions appears at the end of this press release. The ratings for Farmers reflect Fitch's view of Farmers' strategic importance as 'Very Important' to the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG) in accordance with Fitch's insurance group rating criteria. Based strictly on Farmers' own financial profile, Fitch believes the stand-alone IFS rating of the company is 'A-'. Farmers' strategic importance is an important consideration toward providing Farmers' ratings with a two-notch uplift towards ZIG's insurance subsidiaries' ratings. Farmers operates as a reciprocal exchange which is ultimately owned by its policyholders. A separate organization called Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ZIG serves as the attorney-in-fact for Farmers and collects a management fee for non-claims related management services of up to 20% of Farmers' annual gross written premium. ZIG, which is FGI's ultimate parent, recorded $2.1 billion in management fees from Farmers through the first nine months of 2012. Farmers ratings reflect the support and financial flexibility provided by the larger ZIG organization, which is manifested by the management agreement between FGI and the policyholders of Farmers, as well as by the numerous, sizable investments made by ZIG subsidiaries in surplus notes issued by Farmers, and by the existence of an all lines quota share reinsurance agreement through which The Farmers Exchanges ceded 20% of the company's business to ZIG in 2012. The stand-alone rating of Farmers reflects the company's strong competitive position as one of the largest personal lines insurers in the U.S., a track record of stable operating results, and the company's high-quality investment portfolio that is dominated by highly rated fixed income securities. These positive factors are partially offset by relatively high statutory operating leverage, geographic concentration, and Fitch's belief that Farmers' underwriting results, which have averaged near break-even over the past five years, compare unfavorably to several of the company's closest peers over the same time period. Fitch believes that ZIG will maintain its ownership in FGI and remain committed to accessing the North American personal lines insurance market through Farmers. In evaluating this commitment, Fitch will place particular emphasis on FGI's earnings contribution to ZIG, as well as other factors including ZIG's willingness and ability to provide reinsurance and capital support to Farmers if needed. Key rating triggers that could lead to a ratings downgrade include a downgrade of ZIG's ratings or an indication of weakening in ZIG's willingness or ability to continue its investment and reinsurance relationship with Farmers. Moreover, if Farmers' stand-alone credit profile were to worsen then Fitch could downgrade the Farmers' ratings. Such deterioration could be evidenced by declining underwriting results or overall profitability, or if net written premium-to-surplus and net leverage, were to exceed 3.0x and 6.5x, respectively, versus average levels of roughly 2.5x and 5.5x, respectively, observed over the past several years. Key rating triggers that could lead to a ratings upgrade center around an improvement in Farmers' stand-alone credit profile including improved operating performance, and improved capitalization metrics such as a reduction in operating leverage (net written premium-to-surplus) and net leverage ratio to below 2.0x and 4.0x, respectively. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Rating Outlook: Farmers Insurance Exchange (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)