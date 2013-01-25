Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Food, Beverage, Tobacco, and Consumer Stats Quarterly - Third-Quarter 2012Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly report 'Food, Beverage, Tobacco and Consumer Stats - Third-Quarter 2012'. This report provides a summary of individual companies' operating and credit metrics over the past three fiscal years and the most recent 12 months; key credit strengths and concerns; and a summary of company liquidity positions as of the third-quarter 2012 for Fitch's rating universe of these sectors. The report is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.