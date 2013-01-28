(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that Hong Kong banks' trade finance will continue to grow
steadily and become more China-biased. In addition, banks will
continue to expand their non-trade related China businesses as
the two economies further integrate and domestic lending remains
muted. This could increase banks' risk profiles and pressure
ratings, unless managed prudently.
Fitch expects Hong Kong banks' trade-related exposures to
grow at a healthy pace at about 20 percent per annum in
2012-2013. Expansion into China appeals to Hong Kong banks due
to increasing domestic competition. Given their franchise in
China and/or international connectivity, subsidiaries of Chinese
banks and large global banks are best positioned to capture
growth in this market.
The 2010-2011 trade finance boom, triggered by interest and
foreign-exchange rate arbitrage transactions, is unlikely to
continue. Rather, growth is likely to be underpinned by genuine
trade volumes as expectations for the renminbi to appreciate
wanes and lending restrictions for Chinese banks ease.
Hong Kong banks' loss rates for trade-finance products have
generally remained low. A Fitch survey of the rated banks shows
that credit losses are well covered by trade-finance revenues (1
percent-3 percent of total exposure in H112 if annualised) and
no banks reported operational losses. Guarantees and standbys
provided to cover transactions likely involving Chinese
companies had the highest loss rate among trade-finance products
in 2010-11.
Fitch believes the introduction of Basel III will not have a
significant negative impact on Hong Kong banks' trade finance
growth, despite industry concern. Hong Kong banks' capital
charges are likely to remain between 2 percent-8 percent for
on-balance-sheet items and below 2 percent for off-balance-sheet
products.
