(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian insurer ITAS Mutua's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Negative. RATING RATIONALE The affirmation reflects ITAS's improving net profitability and stable capital adequacy throughout its three-year growth plan, which finished in 2012. New business acquisition costs have started decreasing, having increased in 2010 and stabilised in 2011, in line with Fitch's expectations. The Negative Outlook continues to reflect ITAS's large exposure to the eurozone debt crisis through its holdings of Italian sovereign and bank debt and its dependence on the Italian economy. Fitch expects ITAS to face continuing operational challenges from the adverse macroeconomic environment and austerity measures in Italy. ITAS is targeting above market average growth in both non-life insurance and life insurance (through ITAS Vita). In Fitch's view, such growth brings a risk that part of the new business could result in a lower quality portfolio. There was some evidence of this in 6M12, as the loss ratio worsened by 3.6pps to 70.6% from 67% in 6M11 (excluding the extraordinary effects of the earthquake in the Emilia region, but including one large claim). However, this is manageable and expected given the strong volumes of new business ITAS has underwritten throughout the plan. Fitch understands management is taking actions to restore profitability across the entire insurance portfolio. Positively, the cost ratio, declined to 31.6% at 6M12 from 33.8% in 2011 (2010: 34.9%), as ITAS's fixed costs are spread over an increasing premium volume. Fitch expects this trend to have consolidated in 2012 and a cost ratio at around 30% to be reported in 2013. As lower costs offset higher claims, ITAS's group combined ratio remained broadly stable at 102.1% (6M11: 101.8%) but was still above the 100% ratio that equates to underwriting break-even. Fitch expects ITAS to have maintained a stable underwriting performance, a disciplined approach in acquiring new business and generated a small but higher profit in 2012. As ITAS completes its plan and less capital is needed to support the company's growth, Fitch also expects the group's capital position to stabilise and to remain in line with the current rating (eg well above 125%). Fitch considers ITAS's investment policy as prudent, with 77% of the investments consisting of fixed income instruments. Exposure to equity investments also remains low, which Fitch views positively. However, the quality of the asset allocation continues to be negatively affected by the large exposure to sovereign debt issued by the Republic of Italy ('A-'/Negative), which ITAS holds to match its Italian life liabilities. This exposure puts negative pressure on ITAS's rating. Fitch expects ITAS Vita's profitability to have significantly recovered in 2012. This is a result of the narrowing of credit spreads on Italian government bonds as well as declining lapse rates and positive net inflows in H212. RATING SENSITIVITES/DRIVERS ITAS's rating could be downgraded if Italy's Long-term Issuer Default Rating is downgraded, or if a further deterioration in macroeconomic conditions in Italy, combined with persistent pressure on Italian sovereign credit spreads, triggers losses on ITAS's financial assets. Other key rating triggers for a downgrade of ITAS's rating include a combined ratio deteriorating to above its 2011 level (around 102%), and a sustained fall in the group's regulatory solvency ratio to below 130%. ITAS's rating could be upgraded if there is a sustained improvement in its regulatory capital position to 175% or above, increased scale and diversification through profitable growth with a combined ratio below 100% for a sustained period, or an upgrade of Italy's sovereign rating. Established in 1821, ITAS is the oldest Italian insurance company. It is predominantly a local non-life insurer with a significant position in the Trentino Alto Adige region in north-east Italy. It also distributes life products through ITAS Vita. The ITAS Group is the 14th-largest insurer in Italy. Total group gross written premiums in 2011 were EUR540m. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)