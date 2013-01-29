Jan 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five and downgraded two classes of Morgan Stanley 2007-XLC1, Ltd. and Morgan Stanley 2007-XLC1, LLC, (Morgan Stanley 2007-XLC1) reflecting Fitch's base case loss expectation of 45.3%. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate market value and cash flow declines. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS: The portfolio is very concentrated with only six assets remaining. Current CDO collateral consists of mezzanine debt (77.6%), an A-note (15.1%), one REO asset (6.8%), and a B-note (0.5 %). The current percentage of defaulted assets and loans of concern is 38.2% and 23.2%, respectively, compared to 4.8% and 67.9% at last review. Since Fitch's last rating action, the senior class, A-2, has received additional pay down of $71.5 million due to the full payoff of four loans, property releases, and partial pay downs. Further, as of the January 2013 trustee report, the CDO is failing its C/D/E and F/G/H overcollateralization test resulting in the diversion of interest payments for classes F and below towards principal of the senior class. The transaction has also suffered from recent interest coverage failures, including the October through December 2012 tests. Under Fitch's methodology, approximately 80.9% of the portfolio is modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. Modeled recoveries average 44%. The largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is a defaulted mezzanine loan (31.4%) secured by interests in a portfolio of five full-service hotels (1,910 keys) located in Stamford, CT; Sonoma, CA; Norfolk, VA; Atlanta, GA; and Southfield, MI. The hotels are under the Marriott, Hilton, Sheraton, and Westin flags. Due to economic conditions, the portfolio has not performed up to expectations. The portfolio matured without repayment in October 2012. Fitch modeled a substantial loss on this position in its base case scenario. The next largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is an A-note (15.1%) secured by approximately 60 acres of land located in Las Vegas, NV. The property, which is in the process of being master planned and rezoned for development, is currently comprised of improved land with 457 apartments and 425,000 square feet (sf) of office/industrial space, and 20 acres of vacant land. Fitch modeled a term default and significant loss on this position in its base case scenario. This transaction was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions', which applies stresses to property cash flows and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) tests to project future default levels for the underlying portfolio. Recoveries for the loan assets are based on stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term capitalization rates. The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. Based on this analysis, the breakeven rates for classes A-2 through C are generally consistent with the ratings assigned below. Negative Outlooks were assigned based on the potential for further negative credit migration of this highly concentrated portfolio. The 'CCC' and below ratings for classes D through G are based on a deterministic analysis that considers Fitch's base case loss expectation for the pool and the current percentage of defaulted assets and Fitch Loans of Concern factoring in anticipated recoveries relative to each classes credit enhancement. Fitch affirms the following classes, and revises Outlooks as indicated: --$18.4 million class A-2 at 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Positive; --$58.6 million class B at 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$25.5 million class C at 'Bsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$12 million class D at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%; --$9.8 million class E at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch downgrades the following classes as indicated: --$20.3 million class F to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$14.3 million class G to 'C' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%. Class A-1 has paid in full. Contact: Primary Surveillance Analyst Stacey McGovern Director +1-212-908-0722 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson Mary MacNeill Managing Director +1-212-908-0785 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions' (Nov. 29, 2012); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 13, 2012); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (Jan. 25, 2013); --'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities' (Nov. 18, 2011). ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. 