Fitch Ratings has downgraded 209 distressed bonds in 126 U.S. RMBS transactions to 'Dsf'. The downgrades indicate that the bonds have incurred a principal write-down. Of the bonds downgraded to 'Dsf', all classes were previously rated 'Csf' or 'CCsf'. All ratings below 'Bsf' indicate a default is expected. As part of this review, the Recovery Estimates of the defaulted bonds were not revised. Additionally, the review only focused on the bonds which defaulted and did not include any other bonds in the affected transactions. Of the 209 classes affected by these downgrades, 94 are Alt-A, 82 are Prime, and 21 are Subprime. The remaining transaction types are other sectors. The majority of the bonds (44.3%) have a Recovery Estimate of 50%-100%, which indicates that the bonds will recover 50%-100% of the current outstanding balance, while 20.5% have a Recovery Estimate of 0%. These actions were reviewed by a committee of Fitch analysts. The Recovery Estimate scale is based upon the expected relative recovery characteristics of an obligation. For structured finance, Recovery Estimates are designed to estimate recoveries on a forward-looking basis.