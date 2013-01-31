(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has placed the preference shares issued by Banco
Popular Espanol, SA (Popular) through its vehicles on Rating Watch Positive
(RWP). The action follows the request for a group of investors in the notes to
vote on a proposal to amend the trigger on the coupon omission of these notes
from the availability of "Distributable Profits" to the wider-ranging
"Distributable Profits and Reserves".
SENSITIVITIES/RATING DRIVERS
The RWP reflects Fitch's view that it is highly likely that the amendment will
be approved. The change will lower the coupon omission trigger to the prevailing
regulatory capital minima and will therefore make it harder for the issuer not
to pay coupons on the notes. If the amendment is approved, Popular will be able
to pay coupons out of distributable reserves and not just out of the previous
year's income.
In accordance with its criteria, Fitch believes that this change will reduce the
risk of non-performance compared to the anchor rating, the Viability Rating (VR)
to minus two (currently minus three). Like most other Spanish banks, Popular
currently sets the coupon payments on the above listed securities to depend on
the previous year's net income, a much easier trigger to activate.
Fitch will continue to apply two notches from the VR for loss severity as
recoveries are expected to be poor relative to the average. Therefore, on
resolution of the RWP, Fitch expects to upgrade the preference shares by one
notch to 'B'. The approval of the change in the issuing vehicles' by-laws and
issues' terms and conditions is expected by early March.
The rating of Popular's preference shares are sensitive to any rating action on
its VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
BPE Preference Shares International Limited:
Preference shares (ISIN: KYG717151099 and KYG1280w1015) of 'B-' placed on RWP
Popular Capital, S.A.:
Preference shares (ISIN: DE0009190702; DE000A0BDW10; XS0288613119 and
ES0170412003) of 'B-' placed on RWP
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)