Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Health Insurer Sector Credit Factor SummariesJan 31 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report illustrating how it applies its Insurance Rating Methodology and assesses key qualitative and quantitative factors in its ratings process for health insurance and managed care companies. The report includes sector credit factor diagrams for 14 health insurers. These diagrams provide high-level summaries of key qualitative and quantitative factors impacting the companies' ratings. The report comments on qualitative factors from sector-wide and company specific perspectives and on quantitative factors from a company-specific perspective. The report also outlines the relative attributes of higher-rated and lower-rated health insurers. Fitch's special report, 'Health Insurers' Sector Credit Factor Summaries' is available at www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013).