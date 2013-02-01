Feb 1 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on AlfaStrakhovanie PLC (Russia)'s (AlfaStrakhovanie) 'BB-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and 'A+(rus)' National IFS rating to Positive from Stable and affirmed the ratings. RATING RATIONALE The revision of the Outlook follows the substantial improvement in AlfaStrakhovanie's operating profitability in 9M12. Based on non-audited IFRS accounts, profit before tax increased sixfold in that period compared with 9M11. This largely came from tightened underwriting controls in the non-life operations, positive profitability of the life portfolio and increased investment income. The affirmation reflects AlfaStrakhovanie's strategic importance to its parent, Alfa Group, the parent's track record of providing capital support over several years and Fitch's view that this support is likely to continue to be available in the future. AlfaStrakhovanie's combined ratio improved in 2011 to 95.8% (2010: 101.2%). Against Fitch's expectations, the seasonal increase in the administrative expenses, common for AlfaStrakhovanie in Q4 did not significantly affect the combined ratio of 2011, which showed only a marginal deterioration from 94.4% it reached in 9M11. In 9M12 the combined ratio improved to 93.7%. This stemmed from strengthened underwriting controls across most of the portfolio segments and continued restructuring of the business mix towards more profitable commercial lines. AlfaStrakhovanie's risk-adjusted capitalisation continues to be low for its rating. The proceeds from the sale of 25% in its medical services subsidiary in H211 were not sufficient to support the capital position in the context of rapid premium growth and were more than offset by the increase in intangible assets on the insurer's balance sheet. To some extent, the capital weakness is mitigated by the prudent investment policy and appropriate reinsurance protection that the insurer has put in place to shield its capital from large losses. The agency understands that the diversification achieved by AlfaStrakhovanie in both the insurance and non-insurance spheres is in line with the strategy approved by its parent. Although AlfaStrakhovanie accounts for only a minor proportion of Alfa Group's gross assets, the insurer is of strategic importance to the parent due to its strong retail franchise base, shared brand with one of the group's core assets - OJSC Alfa-Bank ('BBB-'/Stable) - and broad achievement of key strategic goals. AlfaStrakhovanie's investment portfolio is of good credit quality, albeit with substantial deposits made with its sister company, Alfa-Bank. The insurer also has a good liquidity position. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The company's ability to maintain operating profitability close to the level achieved in 9M12 over a number of periods coupled with no worsening of its capital position would be considered as a trigger for an upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if the strategic importance of AlfaStrakhovanie to its parent decreased. This could result, for example, from AlfaStrakhovanie failing to meet the strategic targets set by its shareholder. AlfaStrakhovanie's ratings could also be downgraded if its shareholders fail to support the capitalisation of the company in the context of continuing growth. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended