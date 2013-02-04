Feb 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to Temecula Valley
Unified School District, California's (the district) bonds as
follows:
--$35 million general obligation (GO) bonds, 2012 election, series 2013-A.
The bonds will sell via negotiated sale the week of Feb. 11. Proceeds will be
used to fund technological infrastructure, building planning, classroom updates,
and other improvements.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax on all taxable property
within the district.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL OPERATIONS: The 'AA-' rating reflects the district's
satisfactory but declining general fund balance, projected rising enrollment,
years of prudent expenditure reductions, and moderate remaining expenditure
flexibility. Fitch expects the district to manage its finances within its
adequate fund balance policy.
FINANCIAL VULNERABILITIES REMAIN: The district's financial operations are
challenged by a weak liquidity position due to substantial state funding
deferrals, and high revenue concentration in state funding, which has been weak
and difficult to predict. However, revenue deferrals and funding will improve in
fiscal 2014 if the governor's budget is adopted as proposed.
ABOVE-AVERAGE ECONOMY: The district's local economy, located mainly in the city
of Temecula, benefits from high wealth levels, unemployment materially below
regional and state levels, and ready access to three large and diverse
employment markets. However, the city experienced rapid growth during the
housing boom and its tax base was significantly affected by the recession.
ADEQUATE DEBT PROFILE: The district's debt burden and principal amortization is
moderate, its other-post employment benefit (OPEB) liability is minimal, tax
rate assumptions are reasonable, and carrying costs are manageable. However, the
district is exposed to the poorly funded CalSTRS pension system, debt
amortization could weaken with future planned issuances, and its capital plan is
quite large, though flexible as to timing.
SATISFACTORY MANAGEMENT PRACTICES: The management team is quite tenured and has
exhibited a willingness and ability to cut as necessary to maintain an adequate
financial cushion. Like all California schools, the district is required to
publish a large amount of forward-looking financial data multiple times per
year.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
MATERIAL FUND BALANCE DRAWDOWNS: An actual or likely drawdown of the district's
unrestricted general fund balance to less than 6%, the lower boundary of
management's comfort zone, would result in negative rating action.
CREDIT PROFILE
The district serves a population of 143,000 in the city of Temecula (the city),
surrounding cities, and unincorporated communities in southwestern Riverside
County. The city experienced rapid population growth prior to the recession,
fueled by its affordability and ready access to the large and diverse employment
markets of Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego. The city also has a
significant tourism draw because of its wineries and a large casino.
Median household income levels are high at 135%, 128% and 150% of city, state,
and national levels, respectively. October 2012 unemployment fell to 8.2% from
9.3% the year prior. This compares favorably to the county and state
unemployment rates of 12% and 9.8%, respectively, but it is above the nation's
7.5% level. The district's poverty rate is very low, with just 20% of its
students eligible for free or reduced price lunches, compared to 59% of students
in the county.
DIVERSE TAX BASE AFFECTED BY HOUSING MARKET WEAKNESS
The city's housing market was severely affected by the recession, with Zillow
house values falling from a 2005 peak of $501,000 to a low of $253,000 in 2009.
Despite the tax base's lack of maturity and the severe home price decline,
assessed value (AV) declined by a less dramatic 13% in fiscal 2010 and a modest
1.4% decline the year after.
Home prices since 2009 have stabilized and year-over-year home prices in
December were up 10.4%. If these gains are maintained, AV growth could occur in
fiscal 2014 following very slight increases in the last two fiscal years. AV
growth could also benefit from a recent recovery in new construction activity.
Fitch's concerns about AV volatility are mitigated by the state's Proposition 98
funding formula. This formula mandates a minimum per pupil level of district
funding. To the extent that local tax base contraction results in lost local
property tax revenues, the state is obligated to replace those revenues up to
the minimum funding level. However, state revenues have been subject to
significant deferrals in recent years that the state has only recently begun to
pay back.
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL OPERATIONS
The district's financial operations are adequate. Revenues are highly
concentrated in Prop 98 revenues, as are most California districts, and have
been subject to a prolonged period of weakness. Management prudently has
implemented significant expenditure reductions in response, thus retaining a
satisfactory financial cushion that management nonetheless anticipates will be
partially spent down over the next few years to what Fitch considers a
just-adequate level of 6%-10% of expenditures from 10.9% at fiscal year end
2012.
Recent years' expenditure reductions have included teaching, management, and
classified staff reductions, furlough days, a school site closure, increased
class sizes, and an early retirement incentive program. Despite these
reductions, a moderate amount of expenditure flexibility remains, including
additional furlough days, categorical flexibility, and potential salary
rollbacks.
As with most districts that have implemented significant cuts in recent years,
political considerations could make it difficult to implement some or all of
these legal options.
FINANCIAL CUSHION LIKELY TO NARROW TO JUST ADEQUATE
Management anticipates that fiscal 2013 general fund operations will result in
an approximate $8 million fund balance drawdown, which would lower the
district's financial cushion to a just-adequate $15.5 million (7.8%). This
follows a $2.7 million drawdown in fiscal 2012.
The fiscal 2013 deficit reflects the district's decision to buy back 10 furlough
days from its certificated and management groups (and the assumption that its
classified group will reach a similar agreement in its pending negotiations).
The furlough days would have saved $9 million and were implemented at the start
of the year under the assumption that Proposition 30 would be rejected by voters
in a state-wide November election, triggering substantial mid-year funding
reductions. Voters subsequently approved Proposition 30, and no such funding
reductions were implemented.
To retain an adequately sized fund balance moving forward will require closing
future operational deficits now estimated at $8.8 million to $13.8 million.
However, these estimates do not incorporate recent positive revenue proposals in
the governor's budget and they assume that labor concessions sunset in fiscal
2014.
GOVERNOR'S BUDGET POINTS TO POTENTIALLY HIGHER REVENUES
The governor's budget proposes a 5% increase of fiscal 2014 Proposition 98
funding, by far the district's largest funding source. Actual funding, however,
will not be determined until the state budget is adopted around June. The
district estimates that if the budget is passed as proposed, district revenues
would rise by $3 million in fiscal 2014 and $6 million in fiscal 2015.
WEAK LIQUIDITY
The district's liquidity position is weak due to its dependence on state
funding, which has been subject to substantial intra-year and inter-year
deferrals. The district's fiscal 2012 quick ratio (cash divided by current
liabilities) is just 0.2x, down from 0.4x and 0.6x at fiscal year ends 2011 and
2010, respectively. To date the district has managed its cash flows by borrowing
internally and by issuing tax revenue anticipation notes (TRANs).
For fiscal 2013 management expects to issue $55 million in TRANs (a high 28% of
estimated fiscal 2013 expenditures and transfers out). Proceeds will be combined
with $7.8 million of internal borrowable resources. Liquidity pressures could
begin easing in fiscal 2014 due to the governor's proposal to pay down a portion
of the state's funding deferrals, increase programmatic funding, and also due to
the Education Protection Account (EPA) created under Proposition 30. Management
has yet to see how the EPA will work in practice, however.
SATISFACTORY MANAGEMENT PRACTICES
Management practices overall are satisfactory. Financial management is quite
tenured, and the district has implemented significant expenditure reductions to
maintain an adequate financial cushion. However, Fitch views negatively the
district's decision to buy back furlough days in fiscal 2013, and is concerned
that potential increased funding levels beginning in fiscal 2014 could be
absorbed by rising labor costs.
The district is subject to AB1200 financial reporting procedures, as are all
California districts. These procedures require the district to perform
multi-year financial forecasting multiple times per year and to comment on over
30 potential financial red flags. The district's budgets and two interim reports
must be reviewed and certified internally and also by the county office of
education. Qualified or Negative certifications may lead to various levels of
external financial intervention. Fitch views these statewide school procedures
as strong.
ADEQUATE DEBT PROFILE, LARGE CAPITAL PLAN
The district's overall debt profile is adequate. Its debt burden is moderate at
$3,953 per capita (3.4% of AV), and likely to remain so even after it exhausts
its large $165 million GO authorization. Debt currently amortizes at a moderate
rate, with 29% and 42% of principal retiring over five and 10 years,
respectively (assuming final accreted interest is treated as principal).
This issuance is composed ofcurrent interest bonds (51% of par), callable
capital appreciation bonds (9%), and convertible capital appreciation bonds
(CCABS) (40%).
The CCABs automatically convert to current interest bonds at fixed dates at a
predetermined interest rate. The CABs and CCABS slow total debt amortization.
Expected additional debt could further slow amortization, especially if the
district continues to issue capital appreciation bonds (CABs). The district has
not yet determined the structure of the remaining GO authorization.
The district's capital improvement master plan is very large at $325 million and
includes new schools, renovations to existing schools, and other projects. The
district plans to fund these improvements with GO issuances, community facility
district financings, and state and federal funding. The plan is characterized as
quite flexible and can move forward on the basis of funding availability.
MINIMAL OPEB LIABILITY, BUT CALSTRS PRESSURES LOOM
The district's other post-employment benefits (OPEB) liability is minimal, as
the plan is open to a very small group of managers. However, the district
participates in the poorly funded CalSTRS pension system, as do all schools in
the state. Although the district is paying 100% of its required rate, in fiscal
2011 system contributions were equal to just 46.7% of the actuarially required
rate.
CalSTRS contribution rates are set by statute and they have not been increased
to reflect the weak investment return environment over the past several years.
As a result, the system's Fitch-adjusted funded ratio has fallen to a low 65.7%
and future contribution rates likely will need to rise substantially from
current levels. It is unclear which stakeholders would face increased
contribution rates, and how such increases would be implemented, but Fitch
believes districts would be likely to bear at least part of the burden.