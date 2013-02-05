(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Region of Bretagne Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'AA' and a Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. RATING RATIONALE The ratings are underpinned by the Region of Bretagne's track record of strong budgetary performance, low debt, and sophisticated management and by its favourable socio economic profile. The ratings also take into account the high level of capital expenditure scheduled from 2013 to 2016, the expected weakening of its self-financing capacity and the resulting strong surge in debt over the period. The Stable Outlook highlights Fitch's view that the region has the ability and willingness to keep a sustainable financial profile and control the expected growth of debt. Bretagne's diversified economy rests on strong industrial and construction sectors and on an important agricultural basis. Its unemployment rate is consistently below the national average, despite some difficult industrial reconversion processes and competitiveness challenges. Operating margin is comfortable despite a recent fall to 26.7% of operating revenue in 2012 from 33% in 2009, due to the latest devolution cycle and the 2010 reform of revenue components. The budget is relatively rigid as revenues largely depend from state transfers and non-modifiable taxes, while expenditure is largely made of inflexible items (staff, mandatory transfers, multiyear contracts). Fitch expects sluggish operating revenue growth of 0.3% per year until 2016 due to weak tax base growth and decreasing state transfers. Operating expenditure is expected to grow by 1.7% per year, provided the region manages to offset dynamic spending items (staff, train services, education) with curbs on its most flexible ones. We expect operating and current margins to decrease to 22.4% and 18.6% in 2016. Bretagne will co-finance the regional high-speed railway system and purchase train rolling stock while maintaining capital programmes in its other competencies, pushing average annual capital expenditure to EUR526m from 2013 to 2016, up from EUR346m since 2008. Weaker current margin and rising capital expenditure should result in a much lower self-financing rate, of 51.7% on average, after debt repayment, from 2013 to 2016, from an average 94.1% since 2008. Debt decreased to 34.6% at end 2012 from 41.3% of current revenue in 2007 due to strong self-financing and to the region's willingness to anticipate the cost of future capital projects. Fitch expects debt to surge to 122% of capital revenue by 2016 owing to the decline in self-financing capacity and the rise of capital spending. We expect debt service coverage to remain comfortable, but the debt payback ratio should rise from 1.3 years at end-2012 to 6.6 years at end 2016. The region has a track record of reliable financial forecasting, owing to a modern budgetary framework. Fitch believes this underpins the region's ability to anticipate potential adverse evolutions and ensure respect of its medium term financial target. RATING SENSITIVITIES The inability to adjust expenditure to the level of revenue, leading to a debt payback ratio consistently above seven years, could lead to a negative rating action. Strong budgetary performance resulting in debt metrics significantly outperforming our forecasts could lead to a positive rating action. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings are based on the following assumptions: - GRP growth and regional inflation in line with Fitch's forecasts for French GDP and inflation - Moderate operating expenditure growth, average annual capital expenditure of EUR530m at most from 2013 to 2016 - No major additional cuts in operating transfers from the state - Financially balanced transfer of revenue and/or competencies following the upcoming reform of devolution (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)