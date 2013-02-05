(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Red & Black French Small Business 2010-1, as follows: EUR1,854.9m class A; 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmation reflects the transaction's ongoing sound performance and takes into account the decision to waive the rating triggers relating to Societe Generale (SG; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') in its roles as swap counterparty until the next payment date (as of 26 February 2013) as well as several amendments to the transaction documentation which will come into force on the next payment date. The transaction's performance has been stable since closing, with loans in arrears over 90 days representing 0.5% of the outstanding portfolio balance. Under the transaction documentation, the originator is able to substitute any defaulted receivables during the transaction's revolving period and as such, cumulative defaults since closing are equal to 0%, while substituted receivables amount to 1.8% of the initial plus replenishment portfolio balance. The transaction will revolve until November 2013. On the next payment date, the transaction structure will be modified as follows: (i) the swap agreement will be cancelled, (ii) the interest rate payable on the class A notes will be capped so that it cannot exceed 3.69% and (iii) the commingling reserve mechanism will be amended so that the amount standing in it (funded in cash via a deposit from SG) will be reduced (equal to 1.76% of the class A notes outstanding balance at any time) and will only be available to cover liquidity shortfalls which may arise in case of a servicing disruption. Fitch has analysed these changes. The agency believes that the commingling reserve will remain adequately sized to mitigate liquidity risk in the transaction. Moreover, an increase in the size of the reference portfolio and a partial repayment of the class A notes will take place at the same date, increasing the level of credit enhancement available to the class A notes to 42.9%. Fitch considers that this additional credit enhancement will adequately compensate the combined effect of actions (i) and (ii) above and, furthermore, will protect the transaction against any commingling or set-off risk. In Fitch's view, SG remains eligible to perform its roles as swap counterparty. SG's IDR was affirmed on 10 October 2012 and remains within the rating levels defined as eligible in Fitch's counterparty criteria for 'AAAsf' rated notes. Furthermore, Fitch notes that, if any of the envisaged amendments are not implemented on the next payment date, the swap waiver would no longer apply. FCT Red & Black Small Business 2010-1 is a securitisation of a loan (the SG loan) made by Societe Anonyme de Credit a l'Industrie Francaise (CALIF) - a member of the SG group - to SG. The loan benefits in turn from a financial guarantee (remise en pleine propriete a titre de garantie) provided by SG under the provisions of articles L.211-38 of the French Monetary Code. This financial guarantee is backed by a reference portfolio of loans to French small businesses and professionals originated by SG in France. The payment of the notes matches the repayment of the SG loan, which in turn matches the repayments received from the reference portfolio. According to the legal structure, the cash flows received from the reference portfolio to repay the notes are subject to certain limits, defined as "guaranteed obligations" under the financial guarantee agreement. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)