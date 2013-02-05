(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 5 - Greece has hit its fiscal target for 2012 and posted a minor primary surplus despite economic underperformance. The deficit reduction was achieved by a combination of larger than expected cuts in primary government expenditure and private and official sector debt relief. Continued progress in reducing the fiscal deficit, coupled with comparable developments in the current account balance, indicate that the Greek economy is rebalancing. However, implementation of deeper structural reforms, including completion of financial sector restructuring and privatisation, will be necessary to restore the Greek economy to a sustainable growth path. Fitch Ratings forecasts a further contraction of 4% in GDP this year. Greece, which had the highest peak deficit of any eurozone country, has done the most to balance its books. However, it still has a long way to go before debt starts to fall and it complies with the EU fiscal compact. Public debt sustainability remains extremely fragile, notwithstanding the provision of further official sector debt relief late last year, including further rate cuts and a debt buy-back. Provisional data, on a cash basis, indicate that Greece's general government deficit narrowed from 9.4% of GDP in 2011 to 6.6% of GDP in 2012. A minor primary surplus of 0.2% of GDP outperformed IMF projections of a 1.5% of GDP deficit, even as revenues declined by a further 3.6%. While the government succeeded in reducing primary expenditure by almost 8%, this outturn owed much to sharp cutbacks in planned investment and a lack of funding. Arrears remained high at EUR8bn (4% of GDP) at end-2012. The combination of private sector and official sector debt relief reduced interest payment by more than EUR5bn in 2012, helping to keep a lid on general government expenditure. However, the continued decline in nominal GDP, which contracted by more than 6% in 2012, meant that interest payments remained over 6% of GDP on a cash basis. Greece should reap further benefits from lower debt service in 2013 as the impact of additional official debt relief agreed in late 2012 starts to feed through. Even so, we expect the overall stock of general government debt to remain high, peaking at around 179% in the near term, before falling to some 124% by 2020. The revised EU-IMF programme agreed at end-2012 acknowledged the need for a more manageable fiscal consolidation path and reset Greece's fiscal targets with a primary surplus of 4.5% of GDP now targeted for 2016 as opposed to 2014 previously. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)