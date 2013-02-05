(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 5 - Fitch Ratings has placed SNS Bank's Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB+' and 'F2', respectively, on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). SNS REAAL's Long- and Short-term IDRs have also been placed on RWE having previously been on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency has downgraded SNS Bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'bb'. SNS Bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities have also been downgraded to 'C' from 'B-'. SRLEV's and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) have been maintained on RWE. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The rating actions on SNS Bank and its holding company, SNS REAAL, follow the nationalisation of SNS REAAL (and SNS Bank) on Friday 1 February 2013. The action taken by the Dutch government was carried out to solve the financial difficulties experienced by SNS Bank in its property finance portfolio. SNS Bank and SNS REAAL's 'BBB+' Long-term IDRs are at their Support Rating Floors (SRF) and reflect Fitch's view that there is a high probability that the Dutch state will continue to support both SNS Bank and SNS REAAL to the extent that no senior creditor will suffer losses. The decree nationalising the bank makes it clear that senior creditors will not suffer losses in the nationalisation process, while the claims of subordinated creditors and equity holders have been fully wiped out. The RWEs on both SNS Bank and SNS REAAL reflect uncertainty about how the group will be restructured in the medium term. The authorities have stated their aim for the bank to return to private ownership once its financial situation is stabilised, but how that process takes place is still to be determined and may involve the possible spin off, or sale, of certain operations. Fitch will resolve the RWE once details emerge on how the group will be restructured, which it expects to be decided upon within the next six months. The downgrade of the bank's VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the nationalisation signals that the bank has failed. The state has provided substantial extraordinary support mainly in the form of a EUR2.2bn fresh capital injection in SNS REAAL, of which EUR1.9bn will be down streamed to the bank, EUR0.8bn write-down of the 2008 state injection plus a premium and a further injection of EUR0.7bn for the real estate portfolio, which will be isolated from the bank. The state will also provide a EUR1.1bn loan to SNS REAAL and EUR5bn worth of funding guarantees for the real estate portfolio. The downgrade of SNS Bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities reflects the full write-down of the securities in the nationalisation process and the expropriation of the securities by the Dutch state. This process is in line with the Dutch Intervention Act and reflects the Dutch authorities' intention that private stakeholders share the burden of bank resolution. Fitch placed the insurance operating entities' ratings on RWE on 16 July 2012 reflecting SNS REAAL's announcement that it will take capital strengthening initiatives by the end of 2012. One option to strengthen SNS REAAL's capital position had been the sale of the group's insurance operations. After the Dutch State's recent announcement that it has nationalised SNS REAAL, Fitch continues to believe that a rating upgrade or downgrade remain possible rating actions depending on the financial strength of any potential future owner. Fitch expects to resolve the RWE once there is greater clarity about the future of the insurance operations as a consequence of the new shareholder's plan. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT SNS REAAL and SNS Bank's respective Long-term and Short-term IDRs, Support Ratings, SRFs and senior debt ratings are all sensitive to any weakening of the Dutch state's ability or willingness to provide support. Therefore, although Fitch expects to resolve the RWE on all of these ratings once there is further clarity on the various strategic options envisaged for the group by its state owner, the ratings may be further affected by any change in the Dutch state's Long-term sovereign rating. Although full support is being provided to senior creditors as the situation is being resolved, Fitch will only be able to assess the likelihood of any further state support that may become necessary once it is clear how the group will be restructured. It will then be able to decide whether the resulting entities can be considered systemically important to the Dutch banking system. If the medium term prospects of support for the resulting entities are viewed by Fitch to have become weaker than previously, the Support Ratings, SRFs, IDRs and senior debt ratings will be downgraded. The expected spin off into a "bad bank" of legacy business under state ownership may result in an upgrade of that entity's ratings, depending on the final set up. The application of the Intervention Act by the authorities should be seen in a European context and progress towards a European Banking Union. Once the mechanism is in place to implement bank resolution, with support only provided to the systematically important business of banks, rather than to all of its banks, Fitch expects the relative support benefits for Dutch banks to reduce. SNS Bank's state guaranteed debt instruments are rated 'AAA', reflecting the Netherlands' guarantee and so would be sensitive to any change in the Netherlands' rating. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR SNS Bank's VR at 'f' reflects Fitch's opinion that the bank has failed. Fitch expects to re-rate the bank once capital is injected and details of the group's new structure become available. Details on the effective isolation of the property finance portfolio have not been disclosed but Fitch expects that risks will be ring-fenced. Therefore, the new VR is likely to reflect the bank's franchise in Dutch retail banking, its expected focus on providing mortgage lending with a reduced small- and medium-sized enterprises business. The VR will also take into account enhanced liquidity and capitalisation from the measures being taken by the Dutch state. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IFS SNS REAAL's operating insurance subsidiaries, SRLEV and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen's IFS ratings reflect the insurance subsidiaries' strong business position in the Dutch insurance market, solid capital adequacy and stable profitability. These strengths are offset by moderate financial flexibility, following the recent change of ownership. Key ratings drivers for a downgrade of the IFS ratings would be a sustained decline in the group regulatory solvency ratio to below 150% or a structural decline in the insurance activities' profitability (for example, if reported net income was below EUR200m and expected to remain below that level). Although no information regarding the possible disposal of the insurance operations has been made available yet, the agency still views the sale of the group's insurance operations, either partly or in total, as a possibility. If the insurance operations are acquired by a financially stronger group, SRLEV and/or REAAL Schadeverzekeringen's ratings could be upgraded. However, if the insurance operations are sold to a financially weaker group, the ratings could be downgraded. The rating actions are as follows: SNS REAAL: Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'; RWN changed to RWE Short-term IDR: 'F2'; RWN changed to RWE Support Rating: '2' ; RWN changed to RWE Support Rating Floor: 'BBB+' ; RWN changed to RWE SNS Bank: Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'; placed on RWE Short-term IDR: 'F2'; placed on RWE Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'bb' Senior debt: 'BBB+'; placed on RWE Market linked notes: 'BBB+(emr)'; placed on RWE Hybrid Tier 1 securities: downgraded to 'C' from 'B-' Commercial paper: 'F2'; placed on RWE Support Rating: '2'; placed on RWE Support Rating Floor: 'BBB+' ; placed on RWE Dutch government guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'AAA' SNS REAAL N.V. Insurance Activities: SRLEV N.V. IFS: 'A-'; remains on RWE REAAL Schadeverzekeringen N.V. IFS: 'A-'; remains on RWE (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)