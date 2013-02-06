Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Tesco Property Finance 6 PlcFeb 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tesco Property Finance 6 Plc's forthcoming fixed-rate GBP506.8m class A bonds, due 2044, an expected 'A-sf(EXP)' rating with a Negative Outlook. The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral and the transaction's sound legal structure. Final ratings are subject to receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The transaction is a securitisation of rental income derived from seven retail and mixed-use assets located in the UK. The properties are let to either Tesco Stores Limited (TSL), Tesco Gateshead Property Limited (TGP) or Tesco Property Nominees No.5 and No.6 (the tenants) for about 30-year terms; the bonds are scheduled to fully amortise from rental income by the final maturity date (July 2044). The tenants are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Tesco PLC (the guarantor, 'A-'/Negative/'F2'), which will guarantee all such rental payments. Consequently, the expected rating is credit-linked to Tesco PLC's rating and any change in the corporate rating is likely to result in a corresponding change in the bonds' rating. The transaction has an expected initial loan-to-value ratio of 112% and an expected initial loan-to-vacant possession value ratio of 144%, although scheduled amortisation will ensure that these ratios decline to zero by loan maturity. A copy of the presale report for the transaction is available at www.fitchratings.com.