(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Venezuela-based Mercantil, C.A. Banco Universal's (MB) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Negative Rating Outlook. Additionally, Fitch affirmed the National Ratings of MB and its holding company Mercantil Servicios Financieros (MERCANTIL). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE MB's IDR is driven by its financial strength reflected in its Viability Rating (VR). MB's IDR ratings are at the same level as the Sovereign (foreign and local currency IDRs 'B+'; Outlook Negative). Fitch affirmed MB's VR and IDR ratings as the bank remains well positioned to deliver strong financial results, despite the high degree of government intervention in the banking business. In Fitch's opinion, the bank's senior management experience in dealing with Venezuela's inherent economic and operational volatility has also benefited MB's resilience to deterioration in its credit profile. Fitch believes that the shareholders' willingness to provide support should it be required is possible, though it cannot be relied upon due to the governments interference with the banking system, underpinning MB's Support rating of '5'. Despite MB's systemic importance, its support rating of 'No Floor' (NF) reflects Venezuela's speculative grade rating, and the government's limited willingness and capacity to provide support. SENSITIVITIES/RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, AND NATIONAL RATINGS MB's ratings reflect its strong franchise, strong financial performance in a challenging environment, healthy asset quality sustained by an above-average risk control culture, comparably higher profitability (even when accounting for inflation), adequate capitalization, and low liquidity risk relative to other similarly rated peers. The bank's ratings are constrained by the sovereign's ratings and the negative effects of government intervention over the banking business and overall private sector activities. MB's VR and IDR will be negative affected if the sovereign rating is downgraded. MB's VR is strongly linked to the creditworthiness of the sovereign, given its exposure to sovereign bonds, as well as economic and operational ties. A significant deterioration in the bank's asset quality which hinders its equity loss absorption capacity could also result in downward pressure on the bank's ratings, although not Fitch's base case scenario. In the event of a sovereign ratings downgrade, MB's national ratings are not expected to be negatively affected. In Fitch's opinion, MB's credit risk profile will remain among the strongest relative to its local peers. SENSITIVITIES/RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR There is limited upside to the bank's support rating and support rating floor over the medium term given the sovereign's current ratings and Outlooks and the government's propensity to intervene in the banking business and overall private sector activities. MERCANTIL's SENSITIVITIES/RATING DRIVERS Geographic business diversification, financial performance improvements, solid loan portfolio quality, as well as adequate unconsolidated liquidity and capitalization ratios underpin MERCANTIL's national ratings. The holding company's ratings are constrained by a challenging operational environment in Venezuela and the USA. There is limited upside potential for MERCANTIL's ratings considering the expected challenging environment of its subsidiaries and the existence of regulatory limits to upstream dividends from MB. Although not Fitch's base case scenario, significant leverage at the holding company level and / or reductions of the main subsidiaries' income-generating capacity could be negative for MERCANTIL's national ratings. MB was the fourth largest bank in Venezuela at Sept. 30, 2012, with almost 11.56% of market share in terms of assets. MB is 99.9% owned by MERCANTIL, a holding company with major investments in Venezuela and the USA, among others. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: MB --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B+'; Outlook Negative; --Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'b+'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'; --Long-term national-scale rating at 'AA+(ven)'; --Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+(ven)'. MERCANTIL --Long-term national-scale rating at 'AA(ven)'; --Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+(ven)'; --National Rating Senior Unsecured debt at 'A2' (local regulatory rating scale), equivalent to 'AA(ven)'; --National Rating Commercial Papers debt at 'A1' (local regulatory rating scale), equivalent to 'F1+(ven)'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)