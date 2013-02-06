Feb 6 The GBP390m settlement reached by RBS for
misconduct relating to Libor highlights the regulatory and
reputation risks facing global and trading banks, Fitch Ratings
says. RBS's strategy to significantly reduce its markets
operations should reduce these risks in the future, but conduct
costs are likely to remain across the group in the short term.
The potential for lasting damage to individual franchises as
a result of the Libor scandal is unclear. The complexity of
trading operations and products contributes to litigation risk
and multiplies the "unknowns" that can emerge from ongoing
regulatory changes, especially at multiple national levels. But
the impact is likely to be more limited for RBS as it shrinks
its markets business. The restructuring should reduce earnings
volatility and improve the risk profile, and the remaining
franchise should not be significantly eroded.
Furthermore, although the settlement is substantial relative
to the group's underlying operating profits, the costs are
largely offset by recouping around GBP300m from the bonus pool
set aside primarily from markets operations. We believe this
demonstration of truly variable compensation is positive and
gives management greater financial flexibility.
Costs from conduct risks are likely to remain a persistent
industry feature in 2013, with a number of global banks
continuing to face regulatory investigations, reviews and
litigation. RBS has also taken a cumulative charge of around
GBP1.7bn for payment protection insurance claims over the last
two years and has stated that it will meaningfully increase its
provision for mis-selling interest rate hedging products to
small- and medium-sized companies above the GBP50m it made in
Q212.
Increased scrutiny of banking conduct and standards by
politicians and regulators means that the creation of new
high-risk products ought to be substantially reduced over time.
RBS agreed today to pay penalties of GBP87.5m, USD325m and
USD150m to the UK's Financial Services Authority, the United
States Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the United
States Department of Justice to settle investigations into
Libor.