Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term foreign currency rating of 'BB+' to the Republic of Guatemala's USD700 million Global bond (4.875% coupon) maturing on Feb. 13, 2028. The rating is in line with Guatemala's foreign currency Issuer Default Rating. The proceeds will be used to repay current indebtedness, finance social and investment programs and capital expenditures as part of the government's 2013 financing plan.