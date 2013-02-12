Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on Urdang Capital
Management, Inc. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing
operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' Feb. 18, 2011;
--' Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers,' Feb. 6, 2013.
