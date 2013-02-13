UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tesco Property Finance 6 Plc's fixed-rate GBP493.4m secured bonds, due 2044, a 'A-sf' rating with a Negative Outlook. The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral and the transaction's sound legal structure. The transaction is a securitisation of rental income derived from seven retail and mixed-use assets located in the UK. The properties are let to Tesco Stores Limited, Tesco Gateshead Property Limited or Tesco Property Nominees No.5 and No.6 (the tenants) for about 30-year terms; the bonds are scheduled to fully amortise from rental income by the final maturity date (July 2044). The tenants are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Tesco PLC (the guarantor, 'A-'/Negative/'F2'), which will guarantee all rental payments. Consequently, the rating is credit-linked to Tesco PLC's rating and any change in the guarantor's rating is likely to result in a corresponding change in the bonds' rating. The transaction has an initial loan-to-value ratio of 108.4% and an expected initial loan-to-vacant possession value ratio of 140%, although scheduled amortisation will ensure that these ratios decline to zero by loan maturity. A new issue report for the transaction will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources