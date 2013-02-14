MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil plunge to weigh on Gulf; ex-dividends may dampen Abu Dhabi
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Municipal Building Authority of Wasatch County, UT. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Wasatch County, Utah
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds details)