Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Phoenix Natural Gas Limited's (PNG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', senior secured rating at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Negative. The agency has also affirmed the GBP275m bond issued by Phoenix Natural Gas Finance Plc at 'BBB+'. The bond is guaranteed by PNG, and thus benefits from PNG's senior secured rating of 'BBB+'. The rating affirmation follows the Competition Commission's final determination regarding PNG's price control for the period 2012-2013. Fitch views this decision as positive given it supports the company's credit metrics and arguably contributes to greater predictability and transparency of the regulatory regime. However, despite currently ample headroom in financial metrics, the agency has maintained the Negative Outlook on PNG's Long-term IDR, rather than stabilising the Outlook at this juncture, due to some uncertainty relating to the new price control over 2014-2018, and the potential for this to adversely impact the company's future financials. Fitch expects greater clarity in June 2013 when the Utility Regulator in Northern Ireland's (Ureg) draft determination for the 2014-2018 price control is made public and will also seek to obtain greater guidance from the company with respect to its business plan, including the future payment of dividends. KEY DRIVERS - Competition Commission Outcome Favourable The decision by the Competition Commission to adjust PNG's total regulatory value (TRV) by GBP13.6m compared to the GBP74m as proposed by Ureg in its January 2012 price control determination is in line with the agency's initial expectations. A lower adjustment to the TRV proposed by the Competition Commission provides additional headroom in PNG's financial metrics. In 2012-2013 Fitch calculates net debt to TRV will now be in the mid 50's (excluding dividends) and the post-maintenance interest cover ratio (PMICR) will be in excess of 1.8x. Previously Ureg's retrospective clawback of operating and capital expenditure outperformance was deemed by Fitch to be inconsistent with PNG's license and an unexpected change in Ureg's communicated regulatory approach. This raised questions regarding the transparency and supportiveness of the regulatory regime. - Uncertainty of New Price Control on Future Metrics Ureg published its high level approach to a new price control (2014-2018), but this does not allow a detailed assessment of its impact on PNG's financials during the future price control period. While Fitch believes there is substantial headroom in the company's current gearing metrics to absorb a deterioration in operating performance (depending on future dividend payments), it is likely there will be a significant reduction in the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). This combined with greater efficiency targets, as proposed in Ureg's approach, may result in a weakening of the company's PMICR, towards or below Fitch's negative rating guideline metric of 1.5x. - New Price Control WACC Likely to be Lower PNG's current pre-tax WACC is set at 7.5% up to and including FY16 as per PNG's existing licence. However, it is highly likely that the WACC for the remaining years of the price control will be lower than this. The vanilla WACC under RIIO-GD1 is 4.3% and 4.55% for Northern Ireland Electricity Limited ('BBB+'/Stable) as currently proposed by Ureg. Indeed, in its final determination, the Competition Commission noted that the forward-looking WACC for PNG is likely to be lower than the current 7.5% given the more mature nature of the Northern Ireland Gas industry. - Unclear Benchmarking Approach in New Price Control Ureg's consultation approach suggests that the regulator intends to introduce greater performance and efficiency benchmarking in line with the UK regulator's (Ofgem) RIIO-GD1 price control to set future allowances and targets. As yet, it is uncertain how this will be undertaken given there are only two gas distribution networks (GDN) in Ireland, each operating under different licenses. Benchmarking data from the UK distribution networks will also need to appreciate that these networks are at different stages of development, not least of all the types of assets under both regimes vary: polyethelene versus iron mains. Fitch will seek to obtain greater clarity with regards to the re-openers and retrospective mechanisms listed in Ureg's approach. This will provide an indication as to the future predictability of the regulatory regime. RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: - The outcome of the new price control undermining the predictability of the regulatory regime and/or establishing significantly more challenging financial and operational targets for the company (e.g. additional material adjustments to the TRV, materially lower WACC, etc.) - Deterioration in financial metrics whereby net debt to TRV increases on a sustainable basis to above 70% and PMICR decreases below 1.5x. Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a stabilization of the Outlook include: - The Outlook may be stabilised if the new price control does not lead to a material adverse impact on the company's credit metrics (as outlined in the negative guidance above) and provides for predictability of the regulatory regime. LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE - Adequate Liquidity Fitch views PNG's liquidity position as adequate. It is supported by the company's cash position of GBP11.4m at end-2012 and available credit line of GBP55m due in August 2014. Fitch expects the company to generate positive free cash flow (before dividends) in 2013.