Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Phoenix Natural Gas Limited's (PNG)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', senior secured rating at 'BBB+'
and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Negative. The
agency has also affirmed the GBP275m bond issued by Phoenix Natural Gas Finance
Plc at 'BBB+'. The bond is guaranteed by PNG, and thus benefits from PNG's
senior secured rating of 'BBB+'.
The rating affirmation follows the Competition Commission's final determination
regarding PNG's price control for the period 2012-2013. Fitch views this
decision as positive given it supports the company's credit metrics and arguably
contributes to greater predictability and transparency of the regulatory regime.
However, despite currently ample headroom in financial metrics, the agency has
maintained the Negative Outlook on PNG's Long-term IDR, rather than stabilising
the Outlook at this juncture, due to some uncertainty relating to the new price
control over 2014-2018, and the potential for this to adversely impact the
company's future financials. Fitch expects greater clarity in June 2013 when the
Utility Regulator in Northern Ireland's (Ureg) draft determination for the
2014-2018 price control is made public and will also seek to obtain greater
guidance from the company with respect to its business plan, including the
future payment of dividends.
KEY DRIVERS
- Competition Commission Outcome Favourable
The decision by the Competition Commission to adjust PNG's total regulatory
value (TRV) by GBP13.6m compared to the GBP74m as proposed by Ureg in its
January 2012 price control determination is in line with the agency's initial
expectations. A lower adjustment to the TRV proposed by the Competition
Commission provides additional headroom in PNG's financial metrics. In 2012-2013
Fitch calculates net debt to TRV will now be in the mid 50's (excluding
dividends) and the post-maintenance interest cover ratio (PMICR) will be in
excess of 1.8x.
Previously Ureg's retrospective clawback of operating and capital expenditure
outperformance was deemed by Fitch to be inconsistent with PNG's license and an
unexpected change in Ureg's communicated regulatory approach. This raised
questions regarding the transparency and supportiveness of the regulatory
regime.
- Uncertainty of New Price Control on Future Metrics
Ureg published its high level approach to a new price control (2014-2018), but
this does not allow a detailed assessment of its impact on PNG's financials
during the future price control period. While Fitch believes there is
substantial headroom in the company's current gearing metrics to absorb a
deterioration in operating performance (depending on future dividend payments),
it is likely there will be a significant reduction in the weighted average cost
of capital (WACC). This combined with greater efficiency targets, as proposed in
Ureg's approach, may result in a weakening of the company's PMICR, towards or
below Fitch's negative rating guideline metric of 1.5x.
- New Price Control WACC Likely to be Lower
PNG's current pre-tax WACC is set at 7.5% up to and including FY16 as per PNG's
existing licence. However, it is highly likely that the WACC for the remaining
years of the price control will be lower than this. The vanilla WACC under
RIIO-GD1 is 4.3% and 4.55% for Northern Ireland Electricity Limited
('BBB+'/Stable) as currently proposed by Ureg. Indeed, in its final
determination, the Competition Commission noted that the forward-looking WACC
for PNG is likely to be lower than the current 7.5% given the more mature nature
of the Northern Ireland Gas industry.
- Unclear Benchmarking Approach in New Price Control
Ureg's consultation approach suggests that the regulator intends to introduce
greater performance and efficiency benchmarking in line with the UK regulator's
(Ofgem) RIIO-GD1 price control to set future allowances and targets. As yet, it
is uncertain how this will be undertaken given there are only two gas
distribution networks (GDN) in Ireland, each operating under different licenses.
Benchmarking data from the UK distribution networks will also need to appreciate
that these networks are at different stages of development, not least of all the
types of assets under both regimes vary: polyethelene versus iron mains. Fitch
will seek to obtain greater clarity with regards to the re-openers and
retrospective mechanisms listed in Ureg's approach. This will provide an
indication as to the future predictability of the regulatory regime.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
- The outcome of the new price control undermining the predictability of the
regulatory regime and/or establishing significantly more challenging financial
and operational targets for the company (e.g. additional material adjustments to
the TRV, materially lower WACC, etc.)
- Deterioration in financial metrics whereby net debt to TRV increases on a
sustainable basis to above 70% and PMICR decreases below 1.5x.
Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's
sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future
developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a stabilization of the
Outlook include:
- The Outlook may be stabilised if the new price control does not lead to a
material adverse impact on the company's credit metrics (as outlined in the
negative guidance above) and provides for predictability of the regulatory
regime.
LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE
- Adequate Liquidity
Fitch views PNG's liquidity position as adequate. It is supported by the
company's cash position of GBP11.4m at end-2012 and available credit line of
GBP55m due in August 2014. Fitch expects the company to generate positive free
cash flow (before dividends) in 2013.