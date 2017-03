(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Romania's USD1.5bn bond, due 22 August 2023, a 'BBB-' rating. The bond has a coupon of 4.375%. The rating is in line with Romania's 'BBB-' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), on which the Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)