Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings of H.J. Heinz (Heinz: NYSE: HNZ) and its subsidiaries following the firm's announcement that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium comprised of Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital. Fitch also placed Heinz's ratings on Watch Negative. Additional downgrades could occur upon review of final financing terms and the firm's capital structure once the deal is consummated. The downgrades are as follows: H.J. Heinz Co. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB+'; --Bank facilities to 'BB+' from 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'F2'; --Commercial paper (CP) to 'B' from 'F2'. H.J. Heinz Finance Co. (HFC) --Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB+'; --Bank facilities to 'BB+' from 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB+'; --Series B Preferred Stock to 'BB-' from 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'F2'; --CP to 'B' from 'F2'. H.J. Heinz Finance UK Plc. --Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB+'. The going private transaction is valued at $28 billion, including the assumption of $5.3 billion of debt including hedge accounting adjustments at Oct. 28, 2012. The offer represents a 20% premium to Heinz's closing share price on Feb. 13, 2013, a 30% premium to the firm's one-year average share price, and translates to more than 13x Heinz's approximate $2.1 billion of EBITDA for the LTM period ended Oct. 28, 2012. The buyout was unanimously approved by Heinz's board of directors and is expected to close in the third calendar quarter of 2013, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Fitch estimates that Heinz's leverage could increase to 5.0x or more from 2.5x at Oct. 28, 2012, assuming an equity contribution in the 60% range and post-LBO debt of $10 billion or more. Despite the company's strong business profile and solid FCF generation, Fitch's views this substantially higher level of financial risk as not being commensurate with an investment grade rating. Moreover, Fitch is concerned that new debt issued to finance the transaction may have better terms than those of Heinz's existing public notes. Fitch also notes that several of Heinz's public debt issuances prior to 2008 do not have a change of control put feature, potentially placing these noteholders at a disadvantage. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action or Outlook revision include: An upgrade of Heinz's ratings is not anticipated in the near term. Commitment to deleveraging could be a consideration but might not materially change credit protection measures in the near term given the large amount of debt. Potential asset sales in combination with directing much of the firm's free cash flow towards debt reduction might support upward migration in the ratings over time. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: Further downgrades could occur upon closing of the transaction based on the ultimate capital structure and the cushion in credit protection measures in the medium term. Management's financial posture given this transaction would indicate a comfort with high leverage over the medium term that could weigh on the rating. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology