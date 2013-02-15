Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Fresco 2 Ltd 's notes class A to C as follows: Class A1: upgraded to 'A(zaf)' from 'BBB(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class A2: upgraded to 'A(zaf)' from 'BBB(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class B1: upgraded to 'BBB(zaf)' from 'BB(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class B2: upgraded to 'BBB(zaf)' from 'BB(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class C: upgraded to 'BB(zaf)' from 'B+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class D: affirmed at 'B(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class E: affirmed at 'B(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class F: affirmed at 'B(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Class G: affirmed at 'B-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable The upgrades reflect the deleveraging of the reference portfolio to ZAR10bn from ZAR20bn. This led to a corresponding increase in credit enhancement to the rated notes. In addition, the reference assets have had a stable performance since the last review with no new credit events. Since closing, the transaction has only suffered two credit events. The settlement of the credit events did not incur a writedown of any notes as excess spread captured by the structure was sufficient to absorb the losses. Fresco 2, which is incorporated under South Africa law, is a partially funded synthetic securitisation of a portfolio of South African and international credit exposures held on FirstRand Bank's balance sheet. At closing on 17 July 2007, Fresco 2 entered into a credit default swap with FirstRand Bank whereby Fresco 2, as the protection seller, purchased the portfolio's credit risk from FirstRand Bank. The transaction is a managed transaction with synthetic excess spread trapped once actual losses are recorded. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of information: Issuer report prepared by Rand Merchant Bank and communications with Rand Merchant Bank. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, ' Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 8 August 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions