Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings assigns an enhanced 'AAA' rating and 'AA-' underlying
rating to the following unlimited tax (ULT) bonds for the Cedar Hill Independent
School District, Texas (the district):
--$8.9 million ULT qualified school construction bonds (QSCBs), taxable series
2013 (direct-pay subsidy);
--$34.3 million ULT school building bonds, series 2013;
--$27.1 million ULT refunding bonds, series 2013-A.
The 'AAA' rating reflects the guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School
Fund (PSF; rated 'AAA' by Fitch).
The series 2013 QSCBs will sell competitively and the series 2013 ULT school
building and 2013-A ULT refunding bonds will sell via negotiation during the
week of Feb. 25. Proceeds of the QSCBs and school building bonds will be used to
expand and improve facilities. Proceeds of the refunding bonds will be used for
refund a portion of the district's outstanding debt for interest cost savings.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA-' underlying rating on $74.8 million of
outstanding ULT bonds, series 2002, 2004, 2005, 2011, 2012, and 2012-A.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds carry the guaranty of the Texas PSF and additionally are secured by an
unlimited ad valorem tax pledge of the district.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABLE FINANCIAL OPERATIONS: Operating results are generally positive and recent
state budget cuts have been well-managed to preserve a sound level of reserves
and liquidity.
STRONG REGIONAL ECONOMY: The district benefits from its location in the broad
and diverse economy of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metro area. Residents have
easy access to a large employment market that continues to outperform the nation
in terms of population, employment, and income growth.
SLUGGISH HOUSING MARKET: Declining home values have applied downward pressure on
the district's taxable assessed value (TAV). Fitch considers the cumulative TAV
decline as fairly moderate. As such, Fitch believes TAV will likely stabilize in
the near-term based on local and regional home price indicators.
WEAK DEBT PROFILE: The district's high debt ratios and slow amortization due to
capital appreciation bonds are key credit concerns. However fixed costs remain
manageable and pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities are
modest.
STRONG COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Concerns over the above average debt burden are eased
in part by the strong voter support for the most recent bond proposition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
MAINTENANCE OF STRONG FINANCES: The preservation of the currently strong
financial position is key to credit quality and an important mitigant to the
high debt and narrow debt capacity risk factors.
CREDIT PROFILE
This mature, suburban district is located 19 miles south of downtown Dallas and
serves a 42 square-mile area with a population of about 45,000. Current
enrollment of 8,284 is up slightly from last year and has fluctuated mildly
since 2007.
BUDGETING FLEXIBILITY PRESERVES SOLID FISCAL CUSHION
General fund operations have been essentially balanced over the fiscal 2007-2012
period and available fund balance has remained at or above the district's
prudent fund balance policy floor of 25% of spending. Management reduced
spending in fiscals 2011 and 2012 to offset lower revenues from slight
enrollment declines, on which state aid is largely based, and state budget cuts
in fiscal 2012.
Spending cuts in the last two years have included personnel reductions through
attrition and layoffs, a salary freeze, and other departmental reductions. The
budget actions yielded a small fiscal 2011 operating surplus that was followed
with a similarly sized operating deficit in fiscal 2012 due to a mid-year budget
amendment to provide a one-time bonus payment to staff. This was the first pay
increase of any sort in two years. A modest prior-period accounting adjustment
further reduced fiscal 2012 fund balance, with the unrestricted portion
declining 4% to $14.1 million or a still solid 25.2% of spending. Year-end cash
and investment balances adequately covered current liabilities 1.8x.
Modest improvement in state revenues supported a 1.6% spending increase in the
fiscal 2013 $57.1 million budget. The balanced budget funds additional staff and
an expanded pre-K program that is designed to mitigate enrollment competition
from an area charter-school and also draw additional state funds. Officials
report that year-to-date operations are tracking slightly better than the budget
and enrollment is up 1.4%, in contrast to the no-growth enrollment forecast.
MAINTENANCE OF HIGH RESERVES CRITICAL TO RATING STABILITY
The state's school funding outlook for the 2014-2015 fiscal biennium is unclear
and will not be resolved until after the district adopts its fiscal 2014 budget.
The proposed budgets from the state government's house and senate only partially
restore previous education cuts from the 2012-2013 biennium. However, it will
likely be amended prior to adoption of the state's budget in June. Nonetheless,
Fitch expects the district will maintain its solid financial profile given the
modest degree of expenditure flexibility remaining and forecasts for modest
revenue growth in fiscal 2014 under current funding formulas.
LOCATION IN BROAD AND RESILIENT DFW ECONOMY A CREDIT POSITIVE
The district's proximity to Dallas and location in the broader DFW metro area
provides residents with easy access to a large and diverse labor market. Dallas
is the second largest city in the state and ninth largest in the nation, with an
estimated population of 1.2 million. The city is home to numerous corporate
headquarters and prominent economic sectors include transportation, financial
services, wholesale trade, manufacturing, oil/gas, and education and government.
The area employment picture is positive, with the city of Cedar Hill and the
surrounding DFW region adding jobs at a rate faster than the nation since the
recession ended in 2009. Cedar Hill unemployment fell to 6.5% from 7.3% in
December 2012, which remains slightly above the DFW region (5.9%) and state (6%)
but below the national average (7.6%).
Wealth levels are about average with higher median household income offset by
average per capita income, a comparatively low per-capita market value of
$61,000, and a larger share of students classified as economically disadvantaged
(64%) than the statewide average (60%).
PERSISTENT TAV LOSSES DUE TO SOFT HOUSING PRICES
A weak local housing market has continued to drag on the district's TAV, which
has declined 14% since the fiscal 2009 peak value. Zillow housing prices
declined from a peak of $137,000 in 2007 to a low of $100,000 in 2011. Home
prices have begun to show some improvement and year-over-year home prices in
December were up 4.6%. This suggests TAV may have hit bottom and supporting
management's projections for 1% TAV growth in fiscal 2014. Taxpayer
concentration is minimal with the top 10 payers comprising 9% of fiscal 2013
TAV.
Fitch's concerns about TAV declines, from a fiscal standpoint, are largely
mitigated by the state's funding formulas. They generally ensure level per-pupil
funding (absent the recent state budget cuts) by backfilling lost local revenues
with additional state aid. The credit concern regarding further TAV declines is
the district's reduced debt affordability and capacity.
VERY HIGH DEBT WITH EXTENSIVE USE OF CABs
Key debt ratios are high and rise to 10.4% of market value and $6,247 per capita
with this issuance. Ratios include the current accretion of CABs, which
represent 28% of outstanding debt, as well as debt from overlapping entities.
Principal amortization is slow at just 23% of principal repaid in 10 years.
The new money portion of this offering was overwhelmingly approved by 70% of
voters in a November 2012 bond election. The tax rate impact conveyed to voters
was a 6% increase and will push the debt service tax rate to $0.48 per $100 of
TAV. This is just below the state's statutory ceiling for new debt issuance of
$0.50. Annual debt service rises slightly from $12 million to $14 million from
fiscals 2013-2032. As such, future borrowing capacity will depend on TAV gains.
However management does not anticipate additional debt needs until 2020.
The district will receive a federal subsidy to pay interest on the qualified
school construction bonds. This subsidy could be potentially reduced by federal
sequestration looming in March, although the increased cost to the district
could be easily managed with a slight increase to the tax rate or use of the
currently high debt service fund balance.
MANAGEABLE FIXED COST BURDEN
The district's pension and OPEB liabilities are limited to its participation in
the state's Teachers Retirement System of Texas (TRS), a cost-sharing multiple
employer plan. The state pays the bulk of pension and OPEB costs on-behalf of
school districts. The district's statutorily determined annual contribution rate
(ARC) applied only to the portion of staff salaries exceeding the state's
minimum pay scale. The district's fiscal 2012 ARC to TRS was a combined $696,000
(less than 1% of governmental fund spending). Aggregate fixed costs, including
debt service and pension and OPEB ARCs consumed 16% of governmental fund
spending in fiscal 2012 and will rise to a still manageable 18.3% in fiscal
2014.