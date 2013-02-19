Feb 19 - Fitch Ratings has been notified of a novation of the hedge counterparty, The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS) to The Bank of New York Mellon (BONY). The ratings on the subject transactions listed below will not be affected by this novation. Fitch has been notified that effective Feb. 19, 2013, RBS will novate all rights, liabilities, duties and obligations to BONY under the respective ISDA Master Agreements and the Credit Support Agreements and Annexes (CSAs) on the transactions listed below. Currently, BONY's Fitch Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', Outlook Stable, and Short-term IDR of 'F1+' are sufficient to support the ratings of the affected transactions under Fitch's counterparty criteria. Fitch is not a party to the transactions and therefore does not provide consent or approval to the novation of the transactions as that remains the sole preserve of the transaction parties. Fitch expects to be notified by the trustee when or if the proposed changes are executed either in part or in their entirety. Fitch encourages issuers and arrangers to disclose publicly, as early as possible, any proposed changes and amendments to transaction structures and documents to all interested parties. This will enable investors to conduct their own analysis in a timely fashion. Fitch will continue to monitor these transactions based upon the amended transaction documents and most recent applicable Fitch criteria. The affected transactions are as follows: HIS Asset Securitization Corp Trust 2006-HE2 Structured Asset Securities Corp Reverse Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-RM1 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum' (May 30, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum