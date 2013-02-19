UPDATE 5-French conservatives in disarray as Fillon clings on
* Election graphic http://tmsnrt.rs/2jLwO20 (Recasts with Fillon interview, Juppe statement)
Feb 19 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on Hudson Americas LLC. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' Feb. 18, 2011; --Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' Feb. 6, 2013. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Hudson Americas LLC U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers
* Election graphic http://tmsnrt.rs/2jLwO20 (Recasts with Fillon interview, Juppe statement)
NEW YORK, March 5 Armed with a hefty dividend, Xerox Corp shares look cheap even as they have shot up this year following the company's spin-off of its business processing business, according to an article in Barron's.
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of natural gas company Range Resources Corp look undervalued after sliding 20 percent so far in 2017 amid weak natural gas prices, according to an article in Barron's.