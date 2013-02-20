Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings for Leesburg, Florida
(the city):
--Implied general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AA-';
--$14.6 million capital improvement revenue bonds, series 2004 at 'AA-';
--$14.6 million non-ad valorem revenue bonds (tax increment bonds) at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The capital improvement bonds are secured by the city's receipt of the half-cent
sales tax, guaranteed entitlement and public service tax. A reserve fund is
funded with a surety from FGIC.
The non-ad valorem revenue bonds are secured by tax increment revenues derived
from the U.S. Highway 441/27 Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) and a covenant
to budget and appropriate (CB&A), by amendment if necessary, an amount of
legally available non ad valorem revenues sufficient to meet debt service
payments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPLIED GO RATING: The implied GO rating of 'AA-' reflects the city's solid
finances, moderate debt and limited economy based on agriculture and healthcare.
FINANCES REMAIN STRONG: Management has maintained a strong financial profile
with elevated reserve balances and ample liquidity. Reliance upon utility fund
transfers from a strong utility system provides diversification to the revenue
base.
MODERATE DEBT: Debt costs are manageable although amortization is slow. Absence
of new money bonding plans should keep overall debt levels moderate.
STRONG CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT BOND COVERAGE: Pledged revenue debt service coverage
on capital improvement revenue bonds is robust at 3.5x maximum annual debt
service (MADS). Public service taxes, largest source of pledged revenues, are
levied on essential services.
COVENANT DEBT NOTCHING: The rating on the non-ad valorem revenue bonds is based
on the city's CB&A back-up pledge. Available non-ad valorem revenues include a
broad and diverse mix of city income and provide sufficient debt service
coverage, even after taking essential service expenditures into account. The one
notch rating difference with the implied GO rating is attributable to the
ability of the city to dilute coverage by issuing debt specifically secured by
certain non-ad valorem revenues and the lack of a requirement to raise revenues
to cover debt service.
RATING SENSITIVITY
EROSION OF RESERVES: Deterioration of the city's financial reserves could lead
to negative action on the implied GO rating.
REDUCED BOND COVERAGE: Significant declines in non-ad valorem revenues
supporting the capital improvement and non-ad valorem revenue bonds leading to
materially narrowed coverage levels would result in downgrades to either or both
bonds.
CREDIT PROFILE
The city is located in north central Florida midway between the Gulf of Mexico
and the Atlantic Ocean, about 40 miles northwest of Orlando. It encompasses over
38 square miles with approximately 20,000 residents. Population growth was very
rapid between 2000 and 2005-2006 due in part to the city's proximity to Orlando
and the availability of affordable land. The rate of growth has slowed recently
but remains positive.
SOLID FINANCIAL PROFILE
Financial operations have improved markedly since the early and mid-2000s as
evidenced by four consecutive years of general fund operating surpluses (after
transfers) from fiscal years 2008 through 2011. Part of the reason for the
positive results was due to tight controls on spending, including position
reductions and salary freezes. Unaudited fiscal 2012 actuals indicate an
additional surplus. The cumulative surpluses more than doubled fund balance
during this period from $4 million in fiscal 2007 to $9.5 million at the end of
fiscal 2012. Unrestricted fiscal 2012 general fund balance equaled $8.2 million
or a healthy 31% of general fund spending.
HISTORICAL RELIANCE UPON UTILITY FUND TRANSFERS
Fitch has noted the city's extensive use of transfers from its enterprise
systems to support general operations. In fiscal 2011 utility fund transfers
represented 25% of general fund revenues while transfers from the electric fund
alone accounted for 17% of revenues The fiscal 2013 budget projects utility
contributions to the general fund to be at or near the city imposed cap of 10%
of utility operating revenues. Utility transfers have enabled the city to
maintain a very low tax rate (4.3 mills) despite large declines in taxable
assessed value (TAV). Fitch does not expect the city to significantly reduce its
reliance on utility transfers without a substantial recovery in TAV.
The fiscal 2013 general fund budget projects a minor operating surplus.
Expenditures are in-line with fiscal 2012 spending and increased utility
transfers offset a further reduction in property taxes. Officials have noted
favorable budget variances to date and project either balanced or surplus
end-of-the-year results.
WEAK AND VOLATILE ECONOMIC PROFILE
The city's economy remains limited and somewhat volatile. Formerly based on
agriculture, the area experienced a residential construction boom from the 1990s
through the mid-2000s, with much of the growth driven by incoming retirees.
According to the 2010 census, Leesburg residents 65 years and over constituted
over 24% of the population compared with the state average of 18%. This influx
fostered a growing service sector, particularly in healthcare as well as retail.
Central Florida Health Alliance, which includes the Leesburg Regional Medical
Center and the Villages Hospital, is the largest employer with 2,355 positions.
Lake County employment grew by 20% between 2003 and 2008, including large gains
in both construction and service sector jobs.
The past recession stifled overall economic activity. County jobs decreased
by
over 13% between 2008 and 2010 pushing unemployment rates above 12% in 2010.
Housing values suffered a 55% decline from the peak period in 2006 through the
end of 2011, among the highest in the state according to Case Schiller. The
city's wealth indices are well below state norms and below average educational
attainment may serve to inhibit economic development despite city and county
efforts.
RECENT SIGNS OF RECOVERY
Recent improvement is evidenced in accelerating job growth and recovering
housing valuations. County employment increased by 1.7% in 2011. As of December
2012, year over year employment growth was a healthy 3.3%, well above the state
and national averages, pushing unemployment rates down to 8.1% from 10.4% the
year before.
Single family home prices in Lake County are up 2.5% on the year according to
Case-Shiller. Taxable values, lagging any housing recovery, continued to fall
through fiscal 2013, losing a total of 30% since fiscal 2008. However, the
fiscal 2013 tax base drop was much lower than in previous years signaling
potential near term stabilization.
AVERAGE DEBT LOAD
Debt levels are moderate with a net debt burden of 3.6% or $2,895 on a per
capita basis. Direct debt consists primarily of capital improvement bonds and
tax increment financings. The city has no general obligation bonds outstanding.
Payout is slow as 26% of principal is retired within the next 10 years. Capital
plans are manageable. Officials indicate that there are no plans for additional
bonds for the foreseeable future. Fiscal 2012 debt service represents an average
9.7% of general government spending (excluding capital related funds).
RETIREMENT LIABILITIES DO NOT PRESSURE FINANCES
The city maintains three separate defined benefit plans for general employees,
firemen and police officers. The defined benefit general employee plan was
frozen in 2008 and all members transferred to a defined contribution plan. All
three plans are well-funded as of October 2010 at 84.4%, 85.3% and 83% for
general employees, firemen and police officers, respectively using Fitch's
assumed 7% discount rate.
City retirees receive subsidized health care benefits from the city on a pay-go
basis. As of fiscal 2010, the unfunded actuarial accrued liability for the
city's other post-employment benefit plan was $24.9 million, representing an
above average 2.2% of fiscal 2012 taxable values. Total carrying costs of debt
service, pension contributions and OPEB contributions represent a manageable
21.4% of general government non-capital spending.
ROBUST DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE
Debt service coverage of MADS on the capital improvement bonds remains robust at
3.5x as of fiscal 2011. Public service taxes, the largest pledged revenue
source, decreased by 1% in fiscal 2011 balanced by a similarly sized increase in
half cent sales tax collections. While Fitch considers the 1.3x MADS additional
bonds test requirement to be weak, current wide coverage levels and the use of
excess pledged revenues for operations militates against extensive issuance. The
city is planning to refund the series 2004 capital improvement bonds for savings
within the next few months.
BROAD AND VARIED NON-AD VALOREM REVENUE BASE
The rating for the non-ad valorem revenue bonds (tax increment bonds) is based
upon the city's CB&A back-up should tax increment revenues within the community
redevelopment area prove insufficient. Currently, the 441/27 CRA is generating
no tax increment revenues as assessed values are below base year valuations. The
non-ad valorem revenues available for debt service are broad and diverse with
the largest being utility fund transfers. While available revenues have declined
modestly over the past two fiscal years, coverage levels of all CB&A obligations
is very strong, even when taking into account debt service secured by specific
non-ad valorem revenues and essential service expenditures (general government
and public safety expenditures). A debt service reserve fund for the 2009 tax
increment bonds is funded 50% with cash and 50% with a surety to MADS.