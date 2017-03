UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence rebounds in Feb from record low

(Recasts with recovery from low) MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico’s consumer confidence index in February rebounded from a record low after the county's peso recovered some ground and the government trimmed gasoline prices. When adjusted for seasonal factors, Mexican consumer confidence was 78.8 in February, the national statistics agency said on Monday, up 11 percent from January. The peso sunk to a record low in mid-January on fears that U.S. President Donald