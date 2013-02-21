Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Criteria Addendum - South AfricaFeb 21 - Fitch Ratings has updated its mortgage loss criteria addendum for South Africa. This update is not expected to impact any outstanding ratings. Fitch did not modify any criteria assumptions regarding probability of default (PD) or recoveries. The only change is that, for the purpose of determining recoveries upon default, the ABSA house price index updated to Q412 will now be considered. The absence of any change reflects the stability of mortgage performance in 2012, which Fitch expects to continue in 2013 and 2014. Housing affordability has remained largely unchanged with household disposable income increasing marginally more than ABSA's house price index. In the agency's opinion however the liquidity of the housing market remains constrained and will continue to be so for some time to come, as reflected by its property sales timing assumption. This criteria review draws on up-to-date, aggregate vintage arrears data provided by major lenders in South Africa, as well as publicly available data on macroeconomics, house prices, mortgage lending and mortgage repayments. This complements the information used by the agency for its 2012 criteria update, which comprises in particular loan-level performance data on around 1.2 million loans and around 10,000 usable observations of property distress sales. The updated criteria report is available by clicking on the above link or at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria