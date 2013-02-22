Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Queen Anne's County, Maryland (the county): --$97.5 million general obligation (GO) bonds affirmed at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable. SECURITY The bonds are general obligations of the county, secured by its full faith and credit pledge. KEY RATING DRIVERS IMPROVED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects enhancements made during fiscal 2012, spending cuts and conservative budgeting, allowing the county to generate an operating surplus which significantly strengthening reserve levels. Fitch takes additional comfort from the county's positive operating projections for fiscal 2013 as well as substantial revenue raising capacity. STRONG ECONOMIC CHARACTERISTICS: Queen Anne's County benefits from its location within close proximity to both the Baltimore, MD and Washington D.C. metro areas. Key economic and demographic factors, including employment, wealth indicators, and educational attainment, consistently match or exceed the state and nation. DEBT TO REMAIN AFFORDABLE: Overall debt levels are moderately low and should remain so given the county's limited future borrowing plans. Debt service expenditures represent an affordable 9.6% of general fund expenditures. RATING SENSITIVITIES FISCAL MANAGEMENT: The rating is sensitive to management's ability to continue to maintain stable operations with recurring budget solutions and sustain healthy reserves and liquidity. CREDIT PROFILE Queen Anne's County is located on the eastern terminus of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, directly across the bay from Anne Arundel County. Population growth has been strong, increasing 19% since 2000 to an estimated 48,354 as of 2011. 2012 BUDGET IMPLEMENTED REVENUE INCREASES & SPENDING CUTS In an effort to restore structural balance and improve reserve levels, during the fiscal year 2012 budget process the county implemented a property tax rate increase as well as an increase in the income tax rate. The expenditure budget included a continuation of the workforce furlough program, hiring freeze and suspension of various employee benefit programs. Additionally, during the year the county offered an early retirement incentive. Fiscal year-end 2012 results reflected a second consecutive year of positive variance in income tax revenue, the county's second largest revenue source representing 31% of the general fund, supporting a $5.3 million operating surplus. The unrestricted fund balance increased to $11.9 million or a healthy 10.9% of general fund spending, compared to the modest budgeted drawdown of $566,779. POSITIVE OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN FISCAL 2013 The fiscal 2013 budget of $107 million represents a 1.2% increase over the fiscal 2012 budget. The budget does not include any fund balance appropriation or revenue enhancements. Year-to-date general fund revenues, driven by strong income tax performance, are projected to outperforming budget and management's expectation for roughly break-even results appear reasonable. Fitch views the county's low comparative property tax rate as an important measure of financial flexibility given its dominance as a source of general fund revenues. LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY CLOSE TO BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON MARKET Given the fairly limited economy, roughly 85% of the labor force commutes outside the county, with most workers crossing the Bay Bridge to jobs in the deep and diverse Baltimore-Washington market. The county's unemployment rate has declined year-over-year, recorded at 5.6% as of December 2012, and has consistently ranked below those of the region, state, and nation. Wealth levels are above average when compared to state and national levels. FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE ENHANCED BY STRONG DEBT POLICIES Debt levels are moderately low and should remain so given manageable capital needs and above-average amortization of 65% within 10 years. The county's capital planning process benefits from adopted debt policies limiting GO debt to a moderate 2.5% of county taxable assessed value and $3,000 per capita. The capital plan for fiscal years 2013-2018 totals $88.6 million, with maintenance upgrades to emergency facilities and school renovations representing the majority of the plan. Bond proceeds are programmed to finance about $57 million of the program, with operating budget contributions and grants funding most of the balance. Other long term obligations are manageable totaling less than 5% of 2012 spending. The county contributes to the State of Maryland Employees Retirement and Pension System and makes all annually required contributions. State pension funding levels have deteriorated, and the state has undertaken extensive pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) reforms, although annual costs are expected to continue growing. Additionally, the county has created an OPEB trust and expects to fully fund the OPEB ARC by 2021. The county funded 20% of the OPEB ARC in fiscal 2012. Carrying costs for debt service, pension and OPEB totaled a manageable 13.6% of governmental fund spending (excluding capital funds). 