(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms German Savings Banks at 'A+'/'F1+'; Outlook Stable here Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany's Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe's (Sparkassen or the Group) and Landesbank Berlin AG's (LBB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The Group's and LBB's Viability Ratings (VRs) have been affirmed at 'a+' and 'bbb-' respectively. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term IDRs of 362 savings banks (Sparkassen), and assigned Long-term IDRs to four Sparkassen, at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of one Sparkasse as a result of its merger into another rated Sparkasse. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT SPARKASSEN-FINANZGRUPPE (SPARKASSEN) The Group's IDRs (Group Ratings) apply to the Group as a whole and the savings banks individually. The ratings are based on the approach described in the agency's "Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms". The Group Ratings represent a deviation from these rating criteria. In particular, the German public banking sector's mutual support scheme (which, beside the Sparkassen, notably includes the Landesbanken and the Landesbausparkassen) is not as strong as Fitch would normally require to assign Group Ratings based on the criteria. In addition, the absence of consolidated accounts and the limited integration of some of its members weaken the public banking sector's cohesiveness. The sector's decentralised structure also weakens its corporate governance. However, this deviation from the rating criteria is sufficiently mitigated by the Group's strong track record, which Fitch defines as consisting of the Sparkassen only and excludes the Landesbanken and other entities of the public banking sector. The savings banks' cohesiveness is supported by their tested mutual support scheme, extremely high propensity to provide mutual support as demonstrated by their extensive track record, longstanding and stable relationships with their responsible public bodies (generally municipalities) and deep intra-group integration. To date, the support mechanism and the savings banks' strategic cohesion have always managed to support - at times together with the relevant municipalities - even large savings banks, and we expect this to remain the case. Therefore, we view the risk that the group may require state support in the foreseeable future as remote. While the IDRs are driven by the Group's strong collective standalone profile, in our view, there is an extremely high probability that the German state would ultimately support the savings banks if ever needed, given the Group's very high systemic national importance. The savings banks play an essential role as providers of financial services to retail and small and medium-sized businesses in Germany. Therefore, we believe that the relevant municipalities, regional states and ultimately the federal government would be extremely likely to support the Group or parts thereof if ever needed. The Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A+' reflects this. The savings banks' Long-term IDRs are at the same level as the Group's SRF. Therefore a downgrade of the IDRs would necessitate a combined downgrade of the Group's VR and SRF. The latter would only occur if we were to change our view on Germany's ability or propensity to support the group, notably if the sovereign rating (AAA/Stable) was downgraded. A downgrade of the sovereign rating alone would not automatically trigger a downgrade of the Group's IDRs. However, if the sovereign rating downgrade was driven by a significant deterioration of the country's economic environment and prospects (rather than increasing contingent liabilities related to the eurozone crisis, for example), the Group's high reliance on the German economy would result in significant pressure on its VR, and thus on its IDRs. An upgrade of the Group's VR would trigger a similar upgrade of the Long-term IDRs of the Group and the rated savings banks. A downgrade of the Long-term IDRs would automatically trigger a downgrade of the Short-term IDRs. LBB The affirmation of LBB's IDRs reflects Fitch's view that there would be an extremely high probability of support from the savings banks (its 100% owner), if required. LBB's strategic importance is high for the savings banks, in particular as it operates one of the largest local savings bank in Germany (Berliner Sparkasse). The Outlook on LBB's Long-Term IDR is Stable as the agency expects that the propensity and the ability of the savings banks to support LBB will remain unchanged. LBB's IDRs will remain equalised with those of the savings banks and any change to the savings banks' IDRs or Outlook would trigger the same change at LBB. Moreover, a change in the bank's ownership structure may result in a downgrade of LBB's IDRs. The rating of state-guaranteed/grandfathered debt reflects the credit quality of the guarantors (State of Berlin) as well as Fitch's assessment of the Gewaehrtraegerhaftung. The State of Berlin is rated 'AAA' by Fitch, reflecting the stability of the solidarity system that underpins the creditworthiness of all German Laender, linking their creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable). As such the guaranteed/grandfathered debt is sensitive to any rating downgrade of the Federal Republic of Germany. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR SPARKASSEN-FINANZGRUPPE (SPARKASSEN) The Group's VR reflects the savings banks' strong and longstanding franchise as Germany's largest retail banking group, focusing on retail and small business clients. It also reflects the banks' high and resilient profitability, which has been maintained at the successive stages of the financial crisis, relatively low-risk profile improved by the current strong domestic economic environment, and limited direct capital market exposure. In early March, we expect the Group to announce strong preliminary earnings for 2012, close to its 2011 performance. The rating also reflects the Group's strong funding and liquidity and continuously strengthening economic capitalisation. It further reflects our expectation that the Sparkassen will maintain their prudent profit distribution policy. The Group's VR factors in the savings banks' relative cost inefficiency and our expectation that they will successfully defend their retail deposit franchise from increasing competition despite likely limited erosion of their market shares in the medium term. In the next few years, we also expect the low interest rate environment to materially reduce the Group's earnings from maturity transformation, which is a major contributor to their interest income. Moderate increase of LICs from their currently unsustainably low level and the unlikely repeat of the substantial securities revaluation gains achieved in 2012 should add to the increasingly material but overall manageable earnings pressure. In line with its "Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms", Fitch does not assign VRs to the individual savings banks. We consider the Group's VR to be comfortably positioned at the 'a+' level compared with its European peer group. Barring worst-case eurozone developments, it would probably take the following combination during significantly more than one year for Fitch to envisage a downgrade of the VR: a sudden and severe recession leading to surging default rates of SME clients; the persistence of extremely low interest rates; and rapid, severe erosion of the banks' interest margins resulting from unexpectedly strong competition for retail deposits. Conversely, major and sustainable de-risking of the most vulnerable Landesbanken would be a necessary condition for an upgrade of the Group's VR. This de-risking is likely to be protracted in light of the challenging market and regulatory environment for wholesale banks, although it was initiated several years ago. Improved corporate governance and decision-making processes within the public banking sector would also be necessary for an upgrade. LBB The affirmation of LBB's VR takes into account LBB's entrenched franchise in Berlin as the leading retail bank, its strong funding franchise through the co-operation with the savings banks and its developing role as a service and product provider to the savings banks. In December 2012, DSGV, the association of regional savings bank associations, announced its recommendation to reorganise and refocus LBB on retail banking in Berlin and to rename the bank to Berliner Sparkasse. As part of this reorganisation, Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG (BerlinHyp; A+/Stable, bbb-, unaffected by today's rating actions) will be separated from LBB and the customer oriented capital market business segment will be transferred to DekaBank AG, the public banking sector's dominant asset manager controlled by the Sparkassen. The reorganisation is still subject to the approval of the boards and owners of LBB and DekaBank. However, Fitch views it as highly likely that this reorganisation will take place in 2013. Fitch would view the bank's refocus on its retail activities as positive as LBB's business model as a Landesbank is characterised by limited growth opportunities as well as limited strategic flexibility because of modest profitability and capitalisation. The agency notes that LBB's recurring earnings base does not provide sufficient protection to credit spread volatility and event risk in its relative large investment portfolio. LBB's risk-adjusted capitalisation improved in 2012 but remains only moderate in light of the concentration risks to commercial real estate and its portfolio of sovereign and international financial institutions. In light of the above mentioned weaknesses Fitch notes that there is very limited headroomat the current VR level of 'bbb-'. Fitch would downgrade the VR if LBB fails to strengthen its recurring earnings base in the absence of the reorganisation. In addition, negative rating actions on the VR could be triggered if commercial real estate market dynamics in Germany deteriorate or if the financial crisis leads to further deterioration of the bank's investment portfolio. Fitch will review LBB's VR once there is more clarity on a potential reorganisation of the bank and more details on the restructuring measures are available. To the extent that such reorganisation results in a lower business and financial risk profile this could result in positive rating action. SUBORDINATED DEBT LBB's subordinated debt instruments have been affirmed at 'A'. In Fitch's opinion, there is a very high probability that if LBB was unable to meet payments on its subordinated debt from its own resources, these would be met directly or indirectly by the savings banks. Therefore, LBB's subordinated debt rating is notched down only once from the savings banks' IDR of 'A+' to reflect their junior status. The subordinated debt instruments' ratings would change if Fitch changes its view on the financial strength of the savings banks in Germany and their IDRs accordingly. Fitch may have provided another permissible service to BerlinHyp or its related third parties. Details of this service can be found on Fitch's website in the EU regulatory affairs page. The rating actions are as follows: SPARKASSEN-FINANZGRUPPE (SPARKASSEN) Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' VR: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' SRF: affirmed at 'A+' 362 savings banks: IDRs affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1+'; Outlook Stable Sparkasse Hohenwestedt, Sparkasse Vorpommern, Stadtsparkasse Voelklingen, Stadtsparkasse Wedel: IDRs of 'A+' and 'F1+' assigned; Outlook Stable Sparkasse Kamen: IDRs affirmed at 'A+'/Stable and 'F1+' and withdrawn as a result of its merger into Sparkasse Unna. Following its merger with Sparkasse Kamen, Sparkasse Unna has been renamed to Sparkasse UnnaKamen. The Group Ratings apply to 365 savings banks out of a total of 422. For a full rating list following these rating actions, please click the link at the top of this comment. Fitch rates separately S - Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen (A+/Stable/F1+/a+), an integrated sub-group within the public banking sector, consisting of 50 savings banks in the regions of Hessen and Thueringen and their central bank, Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen (Helaba; A+/Stable/F1+). These ratings were updated on 3 July 2012 and are unaffected by these rating actions. LBB Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Guaranteed obligations affirmed at 'AAA' Guaranteed market-linked securities affirmed at 'AAAemr' Senior Debt affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'A' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)