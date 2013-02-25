BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Hyatt Hotels
* Morgan stanley reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp as of Feb 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lnFbSz) Further company coverage:
Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Providence, RI. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* Morgan stanley reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp as of Feb 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lnFbSz) Further company coverage:
* NTN Buzztime - on Feb 28, 2017, entered into third amendment to loan and security agreement that co entered into with east west bank on april 14, 2015
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: