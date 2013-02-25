BRIEF-Immunogen files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln – SEC filing
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Plano, TX. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* Dover Corp files for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mOMRKG) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to its highest close in a week as oil prices gained and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengthening of the Canadian economy.