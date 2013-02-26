BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Feb 26 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hudson Americas LLC -- AmendedFeb 26 - Fitch Ratings has published an amended version of the report 'Hudson Americas LLC', which was originally published Feb. 19, 2013. The tables and charts throughout the report have been revised in the new version. The full report is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' Feb. 18, 2011; --Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' Feb. 6, 2013. Applicable Criteria and Related Research U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates