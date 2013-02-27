Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Cornerstone Titan 2005-1 plc's class C
and D CMBS notes due, July 2014, as follows:
GBP12.4m class C (XS0227571642) downgraded to 'BBBsf from 'A+sf'; Outlook
Negative
GBP54.4m class D (XS0227571725) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery
Estimate (RE) 80%
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrades reflect both the residual value risk surrounding Mitre House, the
remaining property securing the Eagle Office loan (92% of the outstanding
transaction balance), as well as the approaching legal final maturity (LFM) of
the notes in July 2014. The Negative Outlook on the class C notes reflects that
the notes could be further downgraded if proactive efforts are not made with
respect to selling this asset and resolving the loan prior to the notes' LFM.
The Mitre House office property is located on the fringes of the City near
London's Barbican. The property's sole tenant is CMS Mckenna, on a lease
expiring in 2015. It is expected that the tenant will depart on lease expiry.
With the property's contracted income having approximately two and a half years
to run, Fitch believes that there is further scope for value decline since its
most recent GBP70m valuation, which took place in March 2012. While the
property's vacant possession value at this time was estimated at GBP50m, Fitch
believes that even in the event of tenant departure, there is likely to be
upside potential given the collateral's location and potential alternative use.
The Jubilee Way loan (8%) remains distressed, with the underlying retail units
generating little interest to date. Given the property's tertiary location and
relatively weak tenancy profile (HMV, the asset's largest tenant accounting for
around one-third of passing rent, is currently in administration), Fitch expects
this loan, which is at elevated risk of not being resolved before LFM, to make
significant losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers the principal risk inherent within the transaction as binary.
While Fitch believes that the characteristics of the Mitre House asset are
conducive to a successful sale, (which would comfortably repay the outstanding
class C tranche) significant operational risk remains. The special servicer
remains in dialogue with the borrower, and the sales agent selection is only now
being initiated. The risk remains that the property sale will not occur prior to
July 2014, and this increased risk is reflected in the downgrades. However, if
the asset is successfully sold, the class C note will be most likely repaid in
full, while loan amortisation of approximately GBP1.5m per quarter, as a result
of a cash sweep initiated due to the Eagle Office loan's default, could also
contribute to redemption of the class D notes, if the property is liquidated at
a high enough price.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
update report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.