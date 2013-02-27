(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank's
(RB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Viability Rating (VR)
at 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
RB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's view that there would be an extremely high probability of support from
the Saudi authorities, if required. This is based on the strong history of
support for local banks from the Saudi authorities, the bank's systemic
importance, and the government's majority (indirect) shareholding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The ratings would be sensitive to a reduced perceived ability from the sovereign
to support, such as through a sovereign downgrade. The ratings could also be
sensitive to a change in the Saudi authorities' perceived willingness to
support, a reduction in RB's strong franchise or a reduced government
shareholding.
RATING DRIVERS: VR
The VR reflects the bank's strong commercial franchise with leading market
shares in some business lines, consistent profitability, and sound liquidity,
asset quality and capitalisation, but also some concentration in loans and
deposits.
RB reported higher net income in 2012 (up 10.1%), benefiting from an increase in
net special commission income, while the net financing margin slightly improved
in a low interest rate environment. The bank enjoyed significant growth in fee
income leading to an increase in pre-impairment operating profit of 17.8%.
Operating ROAE and ROAA are sound, on an upward trend in 2012, at 11.0% and
1.9%, respectively. However, loan impairment charges were up 78%, mainly due to
an increase in the loan loss reserve coverage.
The bank's cost/income ratio improved to 34.6% in 2012 (40.0% in 2011) as a
result of good cost management. The cost/income ratio compares very well
internationally, and is one of the best in the region.
Fitch expects strong growth in business volumes in 2013, particularly from
opportunities in the retail sector, but also from government-sponsored
infrastructure projects and an expected increase in housing development.
Asset quality indicators remain sound to date. The non-performing loan ratio
increased slightly at end-2012 to 1.7% of gross loans - lower than the Saudi
average. At end-2012, loan loss reserve coverage had improved to a sound 125%.
The Fitch core capital ratio increased in the year and stood at a sound 17.3% at
end-2012, despite asset growth of 5.1%, providing RB with a comfortable capital
buffer.
RB's large portfolio of government and other highly rated securities and
substantial placements with banks and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency enable
it to comfortably manage liquidity risk. The bank's large customer deposit base
represents about 96% of total non-equity funding. It is contractually short
term, but it is very stable on a behavioural basis. Moreover, a large portion of
customer deposits are non-special commission bearing deposits, which benefits
the bank's cost of funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR
Negative pressure on the VR could occur if there was a deterioration in the
domestic operating environment and in the bank's asset quality, particularly as
a result of rapid loan growth, or if there was a sharp reduction in capital or
liquidity levels. Upward movement is unlikely considering the already high level
of the VR and in view of RB's concentrations in loans and deposits.
RB was established in 1957 and is listed on the Saudi stock exchange. The bank
is 52.4% owned by Saudi public-sector entities, with the rest privately held. It
is the fourth-largest bank in Saudi Arabia in terms of total assets, with market
shares in excess of 10% in loans and customer deposits.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A+'/ 'F1'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)