DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Wilmington, DE. This replaces the prior report of the same name published February 26. The report was released with the incorrect outlook. The correct outlook is Stable. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Wilmington, Delaware -- Amended
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations