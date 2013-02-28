Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on the notes issued by various Sierra Timeshare Receivables transactions as detailed below: Sierra Timeshare 2010-1 Receivables Funding, LLC --Class A notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable. Sierra Timeshare 2011-1 Receivables Funding, LLC --Class A notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --Class B notes at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class C notes at 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable. Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding, LLC --Class A notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --Class B notes at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable. Key Rating Drivers These affirmations reflect the ability of each transaction's credit enhancement to provide loss coverage consistent with the current rating levels. The Stable Rating Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that the notes will remain sufficiently enhanced to cover the stressed loss levels consistent with the current ratings for the next 12 to 18 months. It is important to note that default performance in these transactions is above Fitch's initial expectations. For the Sierra 2011-1 transaction, loss coverage multiples at this time fall short of Fitch's expected multiples for the current ratings. However, the seller has actively exercised its option to repurchase defaulted loans, a practice to which Fitch does not give credit. Furthermore, due to the delevering structure of the transactions, enhancement is adequate to support the higher than expected default pace. Fitch will continue to monitor economic conditions and their impact as they relate to timeshare asset-backed securities and the trust level performance variables and update the ratings accordingly. Rating Sensitivity: Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults could produce default levels higher than the current projected base case default proxy and impact available default coverage and multiples levels. Lower default coverage could impact ratings and rating outlooks, depending on the extent of the decline in coverage. In Fitch's initial review of the transaction, the notes were found to have limited sensitivity to a 1.5x and 2.0x increase of Fitch's base case default expectation. To date, the transaction has exhibited no defaults (due to repurchases) and default performance is consistent with Fitch's initial expectations. Default coverage and multiple levels are consistent with the current ratings. A material deterioration in performance would have to occur within the asset pool to have potential negative impact on the outstanding ratings. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the issuer, periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Timeshare Loan ABS' dated June 13, 2012; --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated June 6, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Criteria for Rating U.S. Timeshare Loan ABS