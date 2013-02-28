Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' ratings assigned to the following auction rate preferred shares (ARPS) issued by AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II NYSE: NCZ), a closed-end fund managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (AGIUS): --$274,000,000 of ARPS consisting of Series A, B, C, D and E, each with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation follows Fitch's annual review of the fund. The 'AAA' ratings are based on the following: --Sufficient asset coverage provided to the ARPS by the fund's underlying portfolio of assets; --The structural protections afforded by mandatory cure and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines; --The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations; and --The capabilities of AGIUS as the fund's sub-adviser. FUND PROFILES As of Jan. 31, 2013, the portfolio consisted mainly of high-yield corporate and straight convertible securities with U.S. domicile issuers. A small allocation was to synthetic convertible securities referencing U.S. domicile issuers. The fund was highly diversified by industry and issuer. The fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. LEVERAGE As of Jan. 31, 2013 the fund had total assets of approximately $800 million, current liabilities of $6 million and leverage of $274 million, or 35% of total net assets. Assets consisted of $780.5 million in cash-purchased securities and $19.5 million in synthetic convertible securities. Leverage consisted entirely of rated ARPS. ASSET COVERAGE At the time of the rating affirmation, the fund's asset coverage ratio for rated ARPS, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC Tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria was in excess of 100%. This is the minimum asset coverage guideline required by the fund's governing documents and evaluated as such by Fitch. Also at the time of the rating affirmation, the fund's asset coverage ratio for rated ARPS, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act), was in excess of 200%, which is the minimum asset coverage required by the 1940 Act and the fund's governing documents. Should the asset coverage tests decline below their minimum threshold amounts (as tested on the last business day of each week), the governing documents require the fund to alter the composition of its portfolio toward assets with lower discount factors (for Fitch OC Tests), or to reduce leverage in a sufficient amount (for both the Fitch OC Tests and the 1940 Act test) to restore compliance within a pre-specified period (a maximum of 38 business days for the Fitch OC Tests and a longer period for the 1940 Act test). THE ADVISOR AGIUS acts as the sub-adviser to the fund. As of Dec. 31, 2012, AGIUS had $53.4 billion in assets under management. Allianz Global Investors Fund Management, LLC (AGIFM) acts as the investment manager to the fund. AGIUS and AGIFM are indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Allianz Asset Management of America, L.P. RATING SENSITIVITY The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain, AGIUS and AGIFM. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Fitch: Taxable CEFs Rely on Select Few Banks for Funding' (Jan. 11, 2013); --'2013 Outlook: Closed-End Funds' (Dec. 14, 2012); --'Taxable Closed-End Funds Reliant on Short-Term Debt Reap Low-Cost Funding at the Expense of Rollover Risk' (Sept. 25, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock 2013 Outlook: Closed-End Funds Taxable Closed-End Funds Reliant on Short-Term Debt Reap Low-Cost Funding at the Expense of Rollover Risk