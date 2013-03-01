March 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic's (SOCAR) proposed USD denominated senior unsecured notes an expected foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received and details regarding the notes amount, coupon rate and maturity. The proceeds from the notes issuance are expected to be used to fund the company's capex and other general corporate purposes. SOCAR plans to issue the notes at the corporate level. Although SOCAR owns 100% of all its main cash generating subsidiaries, the notes do not benefit from a direct guarantee from SOCAR's operating subsidiaries. The bond prospectus includes covenants limiting distributions of net income, disposals of core assets, consolidations, negative pledges and cross default provisions. Although just over half of the group's debt at 30 June 2012 was at the subsidiaries' level, Fitch does not presently consider senior unsecured creditors at the group level to be structurally subordinated given the low amount of earnings from subsidiaries. For example, the main debtor among subsidiaries was SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S., which accounted for about 31% of total outstanding debt at 30 June 2012 but had a negative EBIT of minus AZN56m in H112. Additionally, Fitch does not foresee strong asset recovery prospects for subsidiary debt holders in Azerbaijan and does not anticipate asset recovery at subsidiaries abroad to be large enough to encumber other senior unsecured creditors in a liquidation scenario. Fitch has therefore assigned the notes an expected senior unsecured rating in line with SOCAR's IDR. Fitch may reassess its approach to the notes' rating if the current composition of operating profit and debt change in a way that prioritises subsidiary debt holders over senior unsecured creditors at the group level. KEY DRIVERS State Support-Driven IDR SOCAR's ratings incorporate state support and are aligned with Azerbaijan's ('BBB-'/Stable). Wholly state-owned SOCAR represents the state's interests in the strategically important oil and gas industry and continues to receive equity injections from the state, eg, AZN190m in 2011 and a further AZN200m approved in 2012 but not yet transferred to SOCAR. 'BB' Stand-Alone Profile Fitch views SOCAR's standalone business and financial profiles as commensurate with the 'BB' rating category. This is mainly driven by the company's adequate credit metrics compared with its Russian and international peers, eg, 2011 operating EBITDA margin of 27% and FFO adjusted leverage of 1.2x. Limited Scale of Operations SOCAR is relatively limited scale, with 2011 oil and gas production (excluding equity stakes) of 263 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). Fitch expects future production growth to be driven primarily by output expansion under SOCAR's major production-sharing agreements (PSAs). As SOCAR operates mature oil and gas fields, its production costs are high compared with those of its Russian peers. Higher Gas Sales Expected Fitch views positively the fact that in 2011 SOCAR signed second stage agreements regulating sales of Shah Deniz gas to Turkey and its transit to European markets that the company currently estimates at 2017, which should underpin project development. Large Capex Programme The ratings factor in SOCAR's intensive capex programme of AZN5.3bn over 2012-2015, including its obligations under the PSAs. In addition, the group plans to build a STAR refinery in Turkey with 10m tonnes of crude oil refining capacity to be completed in 2017. Leverage Likely to Increase Fitch forecasts SOCAR's FFO adjusted leverage to remain below 2x in 2012, but to increase above 2x by 2013. This leverage is still comfortable for the current rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Sovereign Rating Action and State Support SOCAR's ratings could be affected by a sovereign rating action. Evidence of weakening state support would be negative for SOCAR's ratings. An increase in the level of state support, eg., government guarantees for a large portion of the company's debt, coupled with a sovereign upgrade would be positive for its ratings. - Capex and Acquisitions An aggressive investment programme and/or acquisitions resulting in a significant and sustained deterioration of credit metrics would be negative for SOCAR's ratings. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE - Satisfactory Liquidity SOCAR's cash position of AZN1,006m at 30 June 2012 was sufficient to cover its short-term debt maturities of AZN656m on that date. A large portion of SOCAR's cash including short-term deposits is held at the state-owned International Bank of Azerbaijan ('BB'/Stable). - Large Debt Maturities in 2013 Fitch notes that SOCAR will need to repay or refinance the equivalent of USD727m in 2013. Thereafter, annual bond maturities do not exceed the equivalent of USD400m until 2017. - USD-Denominated Debt 74% of SOCAR's debt at 30 June 2012 is denominated in USD including the USD500m bond maturing in 2017. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology