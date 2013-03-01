March 1 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Akwa Ibom State's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlooks is Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed the National Long-term rating at 'AA-(nga)' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings upgrade reflects the ongoing strong operating performance and improvements in financial disclosure, as shown by a more comprehensive balance sheet now including financial debt, amid subsiding restiveness in the Niger Delta region. The ratings also take into account the weak socio-economic indicators by international standards. Oil-related revenues for Akwa Ibom remained stable at NGN260bn in 2012 thanks to market oil prices at around USD100 per barrel offsetting fewer disruptions in oil production. The eventual full removal of the fuel subsidy and/or the likely replacement of the excess crude (ECA) with revenues from the sovereign wealth fund (SWF) could help oil proceeds continue growing towards NGN300bn by 2015, while maintaining the margin at 75%. Despite non-oil GDP growing by about 10% in 2012, largely fuelled by state investments, Fitch expects Akwa Ibom's internally generated revenues (IGR) to continue to represent about 10% of revenue, or NGN40bn by 2015. This relatively low tax share of revenue is reflective of a small presence of private companies in the local economy, although Akwa Ibom is attempting to promote the creation of local corporations/SMEs and attract foreign companies through the construction of roads, hotels, a seaport and an airport and the implementation of investor-friendly laws. The completion of projects to improve social and economic wealth continues the administration's policy of pursuing poverty alleviation through infrastructure development. Also, the completion of the PPP project for power plants could provide uninterrupted power supply and even make the state an energy-exporter. As investments are largely tailored to non-debt available resources, Fitch expects capex to slow down to about NGN175bn by 2015, from NGN270bn in 2012, conducive to a balanced budget. With investments only partly debt-financed, Fitch believes that Akwa Ibom's debt level will not exceed NGN100bn throughout the 2013-2015, with a sound debt to current balance ratio below one year and debt service coverage ratio expected to remain solid and linger on 8x the operating balance. A three-year amortising loan helps lengthen the average life of debt and underpins the improvements in debt management. Fitch expects the combination of the full implementation of the NGN18,000 monthly minimum wage and the 7.5% public pension contribution scheme to raise current expenditure by over 20%, or about NGN65bn in 2013. Personnel cost will likely stabilise at about 50% of opex in the medium term as the cost for hiring new teachers to accommodate the growing student population (education is free in Akwa Ibom) will be partially offset by savings, such as the removal of "ghost workers" following the introduction of the biometric data system. RATING SENSITIVITIES The resurgence of unrest in the Niger Delta Region impacting oil revenue generation and/or an unanticipated weakening of the operating performance towards 50% could lead to a negative rating action. Conversely, the ratings could be upgraded if the budgetary performance remains solid and underpinned by revenue diversification with taxes growing towards 25%-30% of total revenue. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria," dated 14 August 2012, and "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria", dated 17 August, 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States