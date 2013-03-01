March 1 - Fitch Ratings downgrades five classes, removing one from Rating Watch Negative, and affirms 13 classes of Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust (BSCMST), series 2005-PWR10 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses across the pool most of which is due to higher loss expectations on the specially serviced loans. Fitch modeled losses of 12.9% for the remaining pool; expected losses as a percentage of the original pool balance are at 13.5%, including losses already incurred to date (3%). Fitch has designated 49 loans (29.8%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes the five specially serviced loans (7.4%). Fitch expects that classes B through S may be fully depleted from realized and expected losses. RATINGS SENSITIVITY The Negative Outlook on class A-M reflects the possibility of continued downward ratings migration. An increase in expected losses on the specially serviced loans or deterioration in performance of the top 15 loans, several of which have high leverage, would lead to additional downgrades. As of the February 2013 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by approximately 18.6% to $2.1 billion from $2.6 billion at issuance. Interest shortfalls total $14.3 million and are affecting classes C through S. The largest contributor to modeled losses is the World Market Center loan (8.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 10-story, approximately 1.1 million-square foot (sf) furniture mart approximately five miles north of the center of the Las Vegas Strip. The loan was modified in 2011 into A/B note structure after the recapitalization by a joint venture between Bain & Oaktree Capital. The modification included writing down the loan by $10.7 million, splitting the loan into a $94.3 million interest-only A note and a $105.9 million B note with no payment. The property was returned to the master servicer in March 2012 and continues to perform according the terms of the modification. The second-largest contributor, Oasis Net Leased Portfolio (4.9%), is the largest specially serviced loan and second largest loan in the pool. The portfolio consists of eight suburban office properties and two research and development/flex properties totaling 769,507 sf. The majority of the buildings are clustered surrounding Boston, MA and one located directly north of Las Vegas, NV along Interstate 15. Nine of the buildings were originally occupied by single tenants, three of which were investment grade-rated. The portfolio's occupancy rate has dropped to 23% as of Feb. 28, 2012 from 100% at securitization; six properties are vacant. Wells Fargo recently downsized their presence at the Las Vegas property and a number of tenants in the Boston market consolidated into nearby facilities. The third-largest contributor to modeled losses is a 1.6 million sf regional mall (12.9%) located in Overland Park, KS, approximately 15 miles south of Kansas City's central business district. The mall is anchored by Macy's, Dillards, and Nordstrom. The collateral includes approximately 543,000 sf of retail space that includes a diverse mix of national retailers such as Banana Republic, Buckle, Ann Taylor, and Lush. Although performance of the collateral has been stable and occupancy remains high at 98%, Fitch assumed minor losses compared to the total debt based on the loan's leverage. Fitch has downgraded the following classes as indicated: --$263.3 million class A-M to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --$210.7 million class A-J to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 90%; --$19.8 million class D to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE O%; --$29.6 million class E to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$26.3 million class G to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. Prior to today's downgrades class A-M was on Rating Watch Negative and the Rating Outlook for class A-J was Negative. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the following classes and revised Recovery Estimates as indicated: --$17.6 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$96.2 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.05 billion class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$258.3 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$19.8 million class B at 'CCCsf'; RE 0% from RE 90%; --$29.6 million class C at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$26.3 million class F at 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$29.6 million class H at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$26.3 million class J at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$36.2 million class K at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$3.3 million class L at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$9.9 million class M at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$1.1 million class N at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Classes O, P, and Q remain at 'Dsf'; RE0%; due to realized losses. Classes A-1 and A-2 have repaid in full. Fitch does not rate $0 million class S. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'U.S. Fixed-Rate Multiborrower CMBS Surveillance and Re-REMIC Criteria' (Dec. 18, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria U.S. Fixed-Rate Multiborrower CMBS Surveillance and Re-REMIC Criteria