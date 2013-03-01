March 1 - Fitch Ratings downgrades five classes, removing one from Rating
Watch Negative, and affirms 13 classes of Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage
Securities Trust (BSCMST), series 2005-PWR10 commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses across the pool most
of which is due to higher loss expectations on the specially serviced loans.
Fitch modeled losses of 12.9% for the remaining pool; expected losses as a
percentage of the original pool balance are at 13.5%, including losses already
incurred to date (3%). Fitch has designated 49 loans (29.8%) as Fitch Loans of
Concern, which includes the five specially serviced loans (7.4%). Fitch expects
that classes B through S may be fully depleted from realized and expected
losses.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The Negative Outlook on class A-M reflects the possibility of continued downward
ratings migration. An increase in expected losses on the specially serviced
loans or deterioration in performance of the top 15 loans, several of which have
high leverage, would lead to additional downgrades.
As of the February 2013 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal
balance has been reduced by approximately 18.6% to $2.1 billion from $2.6
billion at issuance. Interest shortfalls total $14.3 million and are affecting
classes C through S.
The largest contributor to modeled losses is the World Market Center loan (8.7%
of the pool), which is secured by a 10-story, approximately 1.1 million-square
foot (sf) furniture mart approximately five miles north of the center of the Las
Vegas Strip. The loan was modified in 2011 into A/B note structure after the
recapitalization by a joint venture between Bain & Oaktree Capital. The
modification included writing down the loan by $10.7 million, splitting the loan
into a $94.3 million interest-only A note and a $105.9 million B note with no
payment. The property was returned to the master servicer in March 2012 and
continues to perform according the terms of the modification.
The second-largest contributor, Oasis Net Leased Portfolio (4.9%), is the
largest specially serviced loan and second largest loan in the pool. The
portfolio consists of eight suburban office properties and two research and
development/flex properties totaling 769,507 sf. The majority of the buildings
are clustered surrounding Boston, MA and one located directly north of Las
Vegas, NV along Interstate 15. Nine of the buildings were originally occupied by
single tenants, three of which were investment grade-rated. The portfolio's
occupancy rate has dropped to 23% as of Feb. 28, 2012 from 100% at
securitization; six properties are vacant. Wells Fargo recently downsized their
presence at the Las Vegas property and a number of tenants in the Boston market
consolidated into nearby facilities.
The third-largest contributor to modeled losses is a 1.6 million sf regional
mall (12.9%) located in Overland Park, KS, approximately 15 miles south of
Kansas City's central business district. The mall is anchored by Macy's,
Dillards, and Nordstrom. The collateral includes approximately 543,000 sf of
retail space that includes a diverse mix of national retailers such as Banana
Republic, Buckle, Ann Taylor, and Lush. Although performance of the collateral
has been stable and occupancy remains high at 98%, Fitch assumed minor losses
compared to the total debt based on the loan's leverage.
Fitch has downgraded the following classes as indicated:
--$263.3 million class A-M to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;
--$210.7 million class A-J to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 90%;
--$19.8 million class D to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE O%;
--$29.6 million class E to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$26.3 million class G to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%.
Prior to today's downgrades class A-M was on Rating Watch Negative and the
Rating Outlook for class A-J was Negative.
Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the following classes and revised Recovery
Estimates as indicated:
--$17.6 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$96.2 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$1.05 billion class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$258.3 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$19.8 million class B at 'CCCsf'; RE 0% from RE 90%;
--$29.6 million class C at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$26.3 million class F at 'CCsf'; RE 0%;
--$29.6 million class H at 'Csf'; RE 0%;
--$26.3 million class J at 'Csf'; RE 0%;
--$36.2 million class K at 'Csf'; RE 0%;
--$3.3 million class L at 'Csf'; RE 0%;
--$9.9 million class M at 'Csf'; RE 0%;
--$1.1 million class N at 'Dsf'; RE 0%.
Classes O, P, and Q remain at 'Dsf'; RE0%; due to realized losses.
Classes A-1 and A-2 have repaid in full. Fitch does not rate $0 million class S.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
