March 1 - Over the period 1980 - 2012, consistently avoiding the top five defaulting sectors results in a 60% reduction in the high yield market's average annual default rate -- from 4.6% to 1.8%, according to a new Fitch Ratings study. The top five defaulting sectors experienced an average annual rate of 13.9% over the 33-year period. The results both build a case for diversification and illustrate that industry selection is a critical component of managing portfolio default risk. Since 1980, roughly half of the 25 sectors tracked by Fitch have produced average annual default rates in a range of 3% - 5%, quite close to the long-term market average of 4.6%. However, there is strong variability over shorter horizons and this presents both risk and opportunity. Fitch examined industry default patterns over a period spanning three decades and $617 billion in defaults and assumed annual sector rotation. The top five defaulting sectors while representing an average 22% of market volume accounted for 70% of default volume. Industries are always in flux; therefore, historical behavior is not necessarily predictive of future performance. But much can be learned from the drivers of default risk. Poorly managed growth, overcapacity, product or business obsolescence, cyclicality -- all of these have had an impact. Fitch's new study also looks at implications for diversification.