March 1 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Inkia Energy's Ltd (Inkia) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The rating action affects USD300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2021. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating upgrade reflects the completion of Kallpa's expansion and conversion to combined-cycle capacity in August 2012, which will result in higher cash flow generation starting in 2013. The rating upgrade also reflects the repayment of intermediate holding company debt that was limiting the flow of dividends from Edegel to Inkia. Inkia' ratings are supported by the strength of the credit quality of its most important subsidiary, Kallpa, which is an 857 MW (megawatt) Peruvian thermoelectric generation company. Inkia has a 75% participation in Kallpa, whose credit quality is supported by its contractual position and competitive cost structure. Inkia's ratings also incorporate the geographic diversification of its assets, large expansion project, and expected improvements in its financial profile following the completion of these projects. Credit Profile Linked to Kallpa Kallpa's credit quality is supported by its competitive cost structure and its contracted position. Kallpa has entered into 34 power purchase agreements (PPAs). These PPAs, combined, amount to approximately 734 MW of annual contracted capacity, on average, over the next 12 years. These agreements add to cash flow stability and predictability. They are denominated in USD, reducing the company's exposure to foreign exchange risk, as the bulk of the company's debt is denominated in the same currency. In August 2012, Kallpa completed its expansion project, which increased the plant's installed capacity to 857 MW from 581 MW and improved its efficiency through the installation of a 289 MW combined-cycle unit. Kallpa's financial profile improved as a result of this expansion. This company is expected to represent approximately 60% of Inkia's consolidated EBITDA and 40% of cash flow distributions to Inkia. Kallpa's EBITDA should increase by approximately USD100 million to USD150 million and decrease leverage at this subsidiary to between 2.5-3.0x by 2013. High Leverage During Expansion Inkia's stand-alone financial profile is currently weak for the rating category. Following the completion of Kallpa's expansion project, Inkia's consolidated financial profile started improving and is expected to continue strengthening to a level consistent with the assigned rating. As of Sept. 2012, Inkia's consolidated leverage, as measured by total senior debt to EBITDA, was high at approximately 5.9x. The high leverage level resulted mostly from project-financed debt issued at the Kallpa level to finance the expansion project. In 2013, consolidated leverage, excluding the Cerro del Aguila project related debt, is expected to improve to approximately 3.5x to 4.0x as Kallpa would report a full year of operations. As of Sept. 2012, Inkia's consolidated EBITDA (plus dividends) and net cash flow from operations (CFO) were USD143 million and USD77 million, respectively. Inkia had total consolidated debt of USD 1,015 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. After giving equity credit to a USD169 million intercompany loan from its parent, Israel Corp., Inkia's adjusted debt was USD845 million. Inkia's debt as of Sept. 2012 was composed of approximately USD300 million at the holding company level and the balance was debt at its subsidiaries. Adequate Liquidity Position Inkia's liquidity position is adequate. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company's consolidated cash position amounted to USD221 million, of which approximately USD100 million was at the holding company and USD121 million was at consolidated subsidiaries. The company's liquidity position is supported by its cash on hand, readily monetizable assets, as well as dividends and disbursements, which range between USD20 million and USD30 million, from its different subsidiaries. Inkia owns 21% of Edegel, which is the largest generation company in Peru, with a current market capitalization of approximately USD2.4 billion. The company also benefits from favorable access to the local capital markets to finance investment projects at the subsidiaries' level. Currently, the company has been able to secure through banks 100% of the required funds to finance the construction of the Cerro del Aguila hydroelectric generation plant. Inkia also benefits from the financial flexibility provided by intercompany debt with its ultimate shareholder as this subordinated debt does not carry a fixed amortization schedule and does not share collateral (shares on assets) with Inkia's bonds. Asset Diversification Inkia's ratings also take into consideration the company's geographic diversification. Excluding its Peruvian operations, the company generated approximately 35% of its 2012 consolidated EBITDA (plus dividends) from assets located in Bolivia (rated 'BB-' by Fitch), Chile (rated 'A+'), the Dominican Republic (rated 'B') and El Salvador (rated 'BB'). Over the past few years, cash flow from these assets was of strategic importance for Inkia. With the completion of Kallpa's expansion, this asset is expected to represent a significant portion of cash distributions to the holding company starting in 2013. The consolidated credit metrics of Inkia should continue to be characterized by relatively high leverage ratios in the medium term, as the company continues its expansion strategy and finances growth with debt at project level and to a lesser extent at the holding company level. On a stand-alone basis, Inkia's holding company credit metrics will improve in 2013 to levels consistent with the assigned rating. Debt Structurally Subordinated Inkia's debt is structurally subordinated to debt at the operating companies. As of Sept. 30, 2012, total debt at the subsidiary level amounted to approximately USD531 million or 63% of total consolidated adjusted debt. The bulk of this debt is represented by notes issued by Kallpa to fund the capacity expansion. This project-finance-like debt has a standard covenants package including dividend restrictions and limitations on additional indebtedness. Specifically, Kallpa is restricted from making dividend payments to Inkia if its debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) falls below 1.2x. Fitch's expects Kallpa's DSCR to reach its lowest point in 2014 at 1.5x. Key Rating Drivers A negative rating action could be triggered by a combination of the following factors: leverage does not moderate at Kallpa after it completes its combined cycle expansion project; Inkia pursues additional opportunities in generation without an adequate amount of additional equity; or the company's asset portfolio becomes more concentrated in countries with high political and economic risk. Although a positive rating action is not expected in the near future, any combination of the following factors could be considered: the Peruvian operation's cash flow contribution increases beyond current expectations; and/or leverage declines materially. Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 16, 2010); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria Report' (July 14, 2010); --'Rating Hybrid Securities' (Dec. 29, 2009). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology