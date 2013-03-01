(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society (Bermuda) Ltd. and
Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society, Inc., A Risk Retention Group (referred
to collectively as ALAS). The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ALAS' strong capital is an essential factor supporting Fitch's affirmation of
the IFS rating. Members' net worth was $690 million at fiscal year ended Nov.
30, 2012, a decline of $48 million or 6.6% from Nov. 30, 2011. While still
conservative, net leverage deteriorated to 1.92x at year-end 2012, from 1.60x at
year-end Nov. 30, 2011. ALAS' score on Fitch's Prism economic capital model was
'strong' at year-end 2012. Fitch expects ALAS to continue to protect and manage
its capital position by addressing pricing considerations and loss experience.
The revision in Rating Outlook to Negative is driven by large underwriting
losses in each of the last two years, primarily due to adverse development of
prior-period reserves on two policy years. Adverse development of prior period
reserves totaled $87 million in 2011 and $109 million in 2012.
ALAS' accident year combined ratios (AY-CR), including member premium credits,
have been very consistent over long periods, averaging 114%, 114.2% and 113.9%
over the five-year, 10-year and 20-year time periods ending 2012.
Fitch believes that ALAS' reserves are within the range of adequacy and the
company's process for estimating reserves has been consistent over several
decades. However, adverse development in the past two years highlights the
unique challenges inherent in the long-tail nature of ALAS' business and the
uncertainty often surrounding the legal issues associated with lawyers'
professional liability (LPL) claims.
Recent results do not appear to reflect a fundamental or systematic change and
other LPL providers have experienced similar results. ALAS' results in 2011and
2012 are largely the product of a handful of major cases, largely from higher
claims severity in two policy years, 2008 and 2009. Claim frequency per 1,000
attorneys at 8.5 for 2012 compares to higher than 9 throughout the 1990s and
higher than 10 in some years.
Additional rating strengths include ALAS' well-established, successful
operations in the LPL market and a high-quality, fixed-income portfolio that
provides sufficient liquidity to meet policyholder obligations. ALAS enjoys
sustainable competitive advantages in loss prevention, claims management, and
business retention derived from its relationship with member-attorneys and its
service orientation.
Ratings concerns are focused on business concentration risks. As a monoline
insurer, ALAS is reliant on a single market characterized by
low-frequency/high-severity claims and higher-than-average earnings and capital
volatility. An above-average exposure to equity and alternative investments at
58% of members' net worth is an additional source of capital volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade are continued adverse reserve
development similar in level to the last two years, a deterioration of net
leverage to greater than 2.25x, and a material and sustained deterioration in
the Prism score and/or membership base.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a return to a Stable Rating Outlook are
strong evidence that adverse reserve development experience is subsiding and
that recent rate increases are promoting improved accident year results.
